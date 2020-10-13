Alaska voters who wish to vote absentee this election will not need to turn in a witness signature with their ballot as has been required in previous elections.
This is according to a Monday afternoon ruling from the Alaska Supreme Court, which upheld a Superior Court ruling from earlier this month.
The court case, borne of concern over requiring multiple individuals to sign the same ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic, was brought forward by the Arctic Village Council which sued Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the Alaska Division of Elections last month over the matter.
Last week, Superior Court Judge Dan Crosby said the requirement of a witness signature during a pandemic “impermissibly burdens the right to vote.”
The matter was appealed to the higher court, and Monday afternoon, the five-member bench ruled against the state.
The Arctic Village Council and the Alaska League of Women voters, also involved in the lawsuit, testified that the requiring of a witness signature was unconstitutional during a pandemic and created an unjust barrier for voters who don’t live with someone else and would have to risk possible exposure to the virus in order to acquire the witness.
Even though the courts have ruled a second signature will not be necessary, the instructions on the thousands of already-printed absentee ballots will remain the same.
“In order for a person’s vote to count, voters must still sign the back of the absentee ballot envelope and provide the voter identifier, such as date of birth, driver’s license number, etc,” a Monday Division of Elections statement reads. “The Division of Elections also recommends that voters date their signature on the back of the envelope. Normally, the witness would date their signature, but since there is no witness requirement, the voter is encouraged (but not required) fill this information in.”
The Division of Elections said it’s in the process of competing an instructional video on how to fill out the absentee ballots under the new guidelines. The video will be posted to the division’s website in the coming days.
More than 62,000 absentee ballots were requested by Alaskan voters for the August primary. A total of 456 of them were rejected due to “improper or insufficient witnessing,” according to a Division of Elections report.
More than 111,000 absentee ballots have been requested by Alaska voters for the upcoming general election. So far, only about 12,000 have been returned.
The general election is Nov. 3, which is the last day Alaska voters can postmark absentee ballots.
