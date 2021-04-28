A handful of former state employees are fighting Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration saying they lost their jobs because they refused to relinquish their free speech rights to an intolerant leader. The state has agreed to pay an $85,000 settlement to one of them.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska announced this week that Keren Lowell, who was barred from her job at the Alaska State Council on the Arts after speaking out publicly in opposition to Dunleavy’s policies, will receive $85,000 for lost wages and other damages pending legislative approval.
Under the Apr. 8 agreement, signed by Solicitor General Janell Hafner, the state admits to no wrongdoing.
Kelly Parker, Elizabeth Bakalar, Dr. Anthony Blanford and John Bellville also say they were forced out of state service by the Dunleavy administration.
All but Parker, whose court case was “dismissed by stipulation of unopposed motion” on Apr. 22, have pending lawsuits. Parker, whose lawyer could not be reached, is a former public advocate who refused to pledge allegiance with the Dunleavy administration saying she could not do so while representing clients being prosecuted by the same administration.
Lowell did not sue the governor but threatened to. According to the ACLU, she worked for the State Council on the Arts for eight years. She was laid off after Dunleavy vetoed the council’s funding on June 28, 2019. The money was restored after public outcry, and most council employees returned to work but Lowell was not rehired. The ACLU complained in a Dec. 19, 2019, letter to Dunleavy.
“Ms. Lowell’s return was blocked not because of her performance, or any other reason related to her work, but solely because she had spoken out against your policies and supported efforts to recall you in her posts and comments on social media,” said the letter, signed by Stephen Koteff, legal director for the ACLU of Alaska.
“Yet Ms. Lowell was not a confidential employee, did not hold a policy making position, and did nothing more than join the growing chorus of those frustrated with your policies and their impacts on other Alaskans. Nothing she said or did impacted her ability to do her job, to work effectively with her colleagues, or otherwise justified barring her from state employment. Her only transgression was to publicly disagree with your fiscal management and its effects of the citizens of this state.”
Bakalar was an assistant attorney general in the Alaska Department of Law when she was let go shortly after Dunleavy took office. Mark Choate, her attorney, said she also was a good employee and served the state with distinction. During her free time, Bakalar blogs about politics and is verbos critic of former President Donald Trump, a Dunleavy ally.
Choate said depositions are being taken in the case, which is in U.S. District Court. Tuckerman Babcock, Dubleavy’s former chief of staff, was deposed last week. Choate said Babcock, former head of the Alaska GOP, took issue with the tone of a resignation letter in which Bakalar asked to continue in state service, writing that her letter of resignation was involuntary.
“The general rule is that any political speech that is outside of the workplace is protected,” Choate said. “Libby was never critical of state government. When you review the work she did, she did great work. She did her job as a lawyer. She didn’t put her personal feelings or personal beliefs into it.”
Blanford and Belville worked for the Alaska Psychiatric Institute and were fired for refusing to offer a loyalty pledge to the Dunleavy administration, according to the ACLU.
“The directive violated longstanding court decisions that explain state employees in positions that do not impact policy or political decisions cannot be forced to give up their First Amendment rights as a condition of employment and cannot be retaliated against for expressing their own views,” reads an ACLU statement about the case. “It is also a well-established constitutional principle that the right to remain silent is as much a part of free speech as the right to speak out.”
Koteff, the ACLU legal director, said “the Dunleavy administration attacked the foundation of free speech when they attempted to bully alliances from public servants like our clients.”
Blanford and Belville’s case is pending in U.S. District Court with a motion for summary judgment filed on Apr. 9. The state has until Friday to respond. A ruling is expected this summer, according to the ACLU.
Lowell, who won the settlement, issued this statement: “When Governor Dunleavy defunded the Alaska State Council on the Arts, he also made similar severe and abrupt budget cuts across Alaska. Many of these cuts most directly impacted marginalized and already vulnerable people — like the elderly and Alaskans who depend on the Marine Highway for goods and services.
“When I posted my thoughts via social media, I was protesting this administration’s lack of care for these Alaskans. Using my voice is my First Amendment right, as guaranteed by the Alaska and U.S. Constitutions. I would never have imagined that any administration would target and punish me for exercising this right. Settling this is a big victory, and my hope is that it helps cease this sort of retaliatory behavior from our government in the future. But in this settlement the state has admitted no fault, which tells me there is still work to be done to protect Alaskans from punitive and retaliatory actions, especially when they protest decisions that deeply affect the state’s citizenry.”
The governor’s office was reached but did not provide a comment for this story.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.