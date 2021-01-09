The state of Alaska is appealing the federal decision to deny a crucial permit for the proposed Pebble copper and gold mine in Southwest Alaska.
In November, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the environmental plan for the copper and gold mine did not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines. The Section 404 permit is necessary for any natural resource development. In a news release late Friday afternoon, the state of Alaska said it believes that denial was “based on flawed conclusions and usurped the entire public interest review process.”
The state’s appeal asks the Army Corps Pacific Ocean Division to remand the permit decision for a more thorough review consistent with the law, according to acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen.
“The division ignored Corps’ long-standing guidance that required it to tailor mitigation requirements to recognize Alaska’s unique position of holding more intact wetlands than any of the lower 48 states combined,” Sniffen said. “Instead, the division is requiring mitigation measures that are simply impossible to meet in Alaska.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the denial of the permit creates a dangerous precedent that would harm Alaska’s future and could be used to deny future projects.
“We have to prevent a federal agency, in this instance, the Alaska District of the Army Corps of Engineers, from using the regulatory process to effectively prevent the state from fulfilling a constitutional mandate to develop its natural resources.”
Pebble is a proposed open-pit mine with massive copper, gold and molybdenum deposits in the Bristol Bay region of Southwest Alaska. It has come under fire by fisheries and conservation groups because of its location at the head of the Bristol Bay watershed, one of the world’s richest salmon fisheries.
Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both Republicans, oppose the development of the mine. Murkowski said the Corps’ decision to deny the permit affirms “this is the wrong mine in the wrong place.”
Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige called the permit denial “arbitrary.”
“The Alaska Constitution specifically directs us to develop our resources in the public interest,” Feige said. “When a federal agency arbitrarily tries to deprive us of our rights with the stroke of a bureaucrat’s pen, we simply must challenge that action.”
In 2020, the Corps determined the project would impact several thousand acres of wetlands and waters and about 120 miles in the Koktuli River watershed. Conservation and fishery groups say it is the wrong place for a major mine.
Tim Bristol, executive director of conservation group Salmon State, said the state’s appeal is deeply disappointing and more must be done to protect Bristol Bay.
“While science prevailed when the Army Corps rejected the proposed Pebble Mine’s Clean Water Act permit, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s continued interference on behalf of the Pebble Partnership shows Bristol Bay is far from safe,” Brustik said. “In announcing the state will appeal, the governor has chosen to ignore scientific fact and the large majority of Alaskans. The only way to stop this toxic project for good is with an EPA veto. We urge President-elect Biden and Congress to act swiftly and decisively to reenact lasting protections for Bristol Bay — a one-of-a-kind American resource.”
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.