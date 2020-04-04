After closing non-resident and resident brown and black bear hunting statewide through May 31 on Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced on Thursday it was reopening hunts for residents only.
“Upon further consideration, the department has decided to rescind the resident portion of this closure. The non-resident hunts remain closed. To protect public health, resident hunters participating in spring bear hunts in Alaska are required to abide by all issued health mandates, including social distancing mandates and intrastate travel mandates,” a notice from Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang states.
The notice emphasizes that ongoing travel mandates prohibit “all in-state travel between communities” unless travel is necessary to support critical infrastructure or for critical personal needs. General hunting has not been identified as a critical personal need, which means all hunters, other than those hunting for subsistence, must conform with the travel mandate.
The department will be issuing additional details in the coming days regarding conduct of the residents bear hunts in context of the issued mandates.
“It is our hope to flatten the curve by keeping people hunkered down and not traveling for non-critical reasons. We will get through this together,” Vincent-Lang wrote in the notice. “I, like all of you, hope we can get control of this situation and get back to more normal lives. But until then, I ask for your patience and understanding as this situation evolves.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.