Gov. Mike Dunleavy and a group of his department leaders met with reporters Monday to outline their proposal to distribute $1.25 billion in federal relief money allocated to the state through the federal CARES Act approved in March.
The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, tasked with approving appropriations outside the annual budget process, has yet to approve the governor’s proposal, however.
Approximately half the funding will go directly to boroughs and municipalities for the individual local governments to use as they see fit.
Department of Commerce, Community and Economy Development Commissioner Julie Anderson told reporters the funding for local governments will be doled out in segments and that local governments will need to spend 80% of each segment before receiving another installment.
The first installment will be distributed as soon as the Budget and Audit Committee approves the allocation and the distribution process is set to extend to Oct. 1.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is set to receive $24.5 million, the city of Fairbanks will get $15.9 million and the city of North Pole will get just over $4 million.
Allocations were calculated using the state’s community assistance formula, according to the governor.
The first distribution will be about 60% of what each local government is due, Anderson said.
Anderson also noted that individual local governments will be required to send a letter to the state explaining their plans for the funding and confirming they will use the spending guidelines of the federal Treasury Department.
Up until recently, however, Dunleavy seemed to understand the Treasury guidance differently than others.
He had originally planned to use CARES Act funds to combat economic hardship caused by the virus but also to fill in budget holes left by his vetoes. He later backtracked after controversy arose over whether the federal funding — designed specifically for costs incurred because of the virus — could be used for regular government operations.
One such area the governor had originally planned to use federal funding for was the state’s school bond debt reimbursement program, a program lawmakers included full funding for in their operating budget.
The Alaska Legislature remains in extended recess from its regular session, which is not set to reach its constitutionally mandated limit until May 20.
If it comes to it and the Legislature gathers in an attempt to override some of Dunleavy’s vetoes, it remains uncertain what the governor’s next move might be.
Dunleavy dodged a reporter’s question about a possible second round of vetoes during a news conference Monday evening, specifically regarding whether he would re-veto the school bond debt reimbursement if the Legislature were to reinstate it.
“I think we’d take a look at the current economic situation and have a conversation with the Legislature,” he said. “We’re going to have to have a conversation with the Legislature and Alaskans anyway looking into the future for our budget, especially going into next year because if oil holds at $15 a barrel for ANS (Alaska North Slope crude), that’s problematic.”
The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee will meet Wednesday morning to consider the remaining amount of more than $1 billion yet to be distributed.
The governor said he feels hopeful the committee will begin distributing funding sooner rather than later.
Case count
The state Department of Health and Social Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, both of which are of Anchorage residents.
A Fairbanks male tested positive for the disease over the weekend, breaking Fairbanks’ three-week streak without confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were no new cases reported Sunday or Monday for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The state reports a cumulative total of 370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, 263 of which are reported to have recovered. A total of 21,723 tests have been performed to date. A total number of 37 Alaskans have been hospitalized for COVID-19. This is a cumulative number and does not reflect the number of Alaskans currently in hospitals for the disease.
According to state data, 12 Alaskans are currently hospitalized either for a confirmed case of COVID-19 or for investigation awaiting the return of test results for the disease.
