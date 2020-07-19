The state has ordered 150,000 reusable cloth face masks to distribute to Alaska school districts, according to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is expecting about 10,000 masks, according to Superintendent Karen Gaborik.
The Fairbanks school district is also getting face shields for employees who work with intensive needs students, Gaborik said.
The district is counting on students and staff to come to school with their own face masks from home, Gaborik said. The reusable cloth face masks, adult sized, are a backup.
“We just won’t have the resources to provide PPE (personal protective equipment) for everybody,” Gaborik said. “We are trying to educate people now that they will need to have masks.”
School starts the week of Aug. 17. Each school district in Alaska is deciding how to conduct classes during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Alaska Smart Start 2020 program.
Schools in the Fairbanks area, if they reopen, will have requirements for face masks, physical distancing and extra cleaning protocols, according to public education officials.
Rochelle Lindley, public information officer for the state Department of Education, said their goal is to provide one face mask to every public education student and worker in Alaska.
“This order provides a minimum of one reusable cloth face mask for every student and staff member in each district to get started for the upcoming school year,” Lindley wrote in an email.
The order was made to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with the help of the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center, Lindley wrote. It had not shipped as of Thursday. Lindley said school districts will be notified when the order ships.
“Orders will be shipped directly to district offices for distribution to schools,” she wrote.
The Fairbanks school district is also ordering extra hand sanitizer and disposable wipes, according to Gaborik.
School supply lists are being updated for COVID-19. Parents can anticipate being asked to provide more cleaning products, Gaborik added.
In addition, schools will look a bit different if students return to in-person classes.
Plexiglas is being installed in front offices and markings for social distancing are being added to floors, Gaborik said.
