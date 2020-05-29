Starting Monday, some of Alaska’s small businesses will be able to apply for financial relief from the state’s $290 million AK CARES Grant Program, which aims to offer grants to small businesses that have lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic and that were unable to receive support from federal sources.
According to a news release from the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development, the program is being funded using a portion of the federal funds sent to Alaska as part of the federal CARES Act.
“Grants through the AK CARES program will provide the funds necessary to keep thousands of Alaska’s small businesses in operation through this pandemic,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in the announcement. “Grant applications will be accepted next week. I thank the agencies involved for their work to establish this program quickly and ensuring we get this money into Alaskans hands right away.”
The program sees the partnering of the department, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and Credit Union 1.
Grants will range from $5,000 to $100,000 per business and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses must be based and licensed in Alaska and must not have received federal assistance in order to be eligible. The grants are for businesses that have, on average, 50 or fewer full-time employees.
Businesses in the cannabis industry or those that have filed for bankruptcy are not eligible.
Credit Union 1 will begin accepting applications Monday through its website. Applicants do not need to be members of the credit union.
Repayment of AK CARES funding will not be required.
The news release states that up to 20% of funds available through this program will be set aside for the needs of businesses in remote Alaska communities that have fewer than 5,000 residents “to show support for rural Alaskan businesses that are in need right now.”
“DCCED and AIDEA have heard from business owners and communities across the state over the last couple of months,” said department Commissioner Julie Anderson. “I’m very grateful to the governor for making it possible for us to stand up a program to provide these much-needed grants to small businesses statewide.”
For more information on the AK CARES Funding Program, including eligibility requirements, eligible expenses, and the information required to support an application package, visit the program’s website here: bit.ly/3exMiPJ
The purpose of the AK CARES program is to provide emergency relief grants to small businesses that were unable to receive support from federal funding programs under CARES Act, like Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Roughly 10,000 small businesses across the state snapped up $1.2 billion of PPP loans as of May 23, according to the agency, but the rate of applications has now slowed for the program. Reports from the SBA show that just 150 of those loans were processed in the state between May 13 and May 23.
The program, which is part of the federal CARES Act and is administered by the SBA, offers loans to businesses with the aim of keeping employees on payroll. Congress initially approved $350 billion to fund the program, but that sum was exhausted within two weeks of the program’s launch on April 4. Congress subsequently approved an additional $310 billion for the program, which became available April 24.
Nationwide, a total of 4.4 million loans worth $511 billion had been processed by May 23, according to the agency. That means there is still roughly $150 billion of funding left of the $660 billion allocated for the program.
