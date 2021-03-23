The Alaska state Senate has a 159-year-old ax to grind with the federal government.
A resolution adopted Monday by the Alaska Senate urges the fulfillment of a federal land grant entitlement program that dates to 1862 and that would allot 360,000 acres in federal land grants to the University of Alaska.
The state Senate resolution, which now goes before the Alaska House, shows support for the Alaska congressional delegation to re-introduce the University of Alaska Fiscal Foundation Act to facilitate new conveyances of federal land grants to the university.
The 2020 act was heard in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, but then Congress turned its focus on COVID-19 relief. The U.S. House and Senate adjourned without acting on the legislation.
The University of Alaska Fiscal Foundation Act was significant to the university, which leases and sells land to raise money and offset costs of higher education within Alaska’s public university system.
The funds support the UA Scholars Program, which awards a $12,000 scholarship to the top 10% of graduates from each Alaska public high school.
Additional land transfers would increase holdings managed and controlled by the university to more than a half-million acres. University of Alaska’s current land holdings represent 151,000 acres.
The University of Alaska has among the smallest land holdings of land-grant institutions. Only Delaware (at 90,000 acres) and Hawaii (which received money instead of land) rank below Alaska.
Since 1987, the university’s land management office has generated revenue from real estate and timber sales as well as from leases in oil, gas, minerals and mining.
In addition to federal land grants, the University of Alaska land holdings in 2021 span gifts, grants and bequests from public (state and municipal sources) and private donors.
“In our current budget climate, I hope to give the university a renewed opportunity to find other financial options to manage itself via its potential land holdings, and rely less on our state’s general fund,” Sen. Gary Stevens said in a prepared statement Monday, after the Alaska Senate voted unanimously to pass the resolution. The Alaska House is expected to vote on the resolution this week.
This fiscal year, the state gave the university system $277 million in unrestricted general funds. The amount represents 45% of the university system’s general funds.
In fiscal 2022, which starts July 1, the university system is budgeted to receive $257 million from the state of Alaska in unrestricted general funds.
At issue is a federal law — the Morrill Land-Grant College Act — enacted in 1862 that established the national land grant program for public universities. Alaska did not receive any federal lands through the nation’s comprehensive Morrill Land-Grant College Act.
Instead, it “received only a fraction of the reserved land,” under the Wickersham Land Grant of 1915, according to the state Senate resolution.
But then that act was repealed, with the state granted 103,000 acres, under the federal Alaska Statehood Act.
The University of Alaska received a total of 111,000 acres in federal land grant entitlements.
If the University of Alaska Fiscal Foundation Act of 2020 is re-introduced and enacted by Congress, the university would receive up to 360,000 additional acres from the federal government via the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
Alaska’s congressional delegation — U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young — co-sponsored the 2020 legislation, which Gov. Mike Dunleavy supported.
Murkowski had stated that the Alaska Fiscal Foundation Act “would resolve the University of Alaska’s unfulfilled land grant to help it generate revenues that support its students and operations.”
The legislation would have directed the university and state to identify up to a half-million acres, which the U.S. Department of the Interior would survey.
The legislation called for the state of Alaska and university leaders to work with the Interior Department to transfer up to 360,000 acres, in total, to the Board of Regents of the University of Alaska.
“Any land ultimately transferred to the university would be deducted from Alaska’s outstanding statehood lands entitlement,” Murkowski had explained.
Monday’s resolution, adopted in the Alaska Senate, supports re-introduction of the federal bill.
The resolution calls on Alaska’s congressional members, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Dunleavy “to cooperate in bringing about an ultimate resolution” to remedy “the university’s longstanding land grant deficit.”
Interim University of Alaska President Pat Pitney lauded the state Senate’s support.
The resolution “shows that we are working with our state leaders and congressional delegation to change our status as a ‘land grant university without the land,’" Pitney said, in a prepared statement, Monday.
“I look forward to the day when our land grant provides a long-term stable funding source for our students’ educational experience and our important Alaska-focused research.”
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.