The first burn ban of the cold season starts at 9 p.m. today (Friday) in North Pole.
An air quality meteorologist with the state of Alaska said conditions are ripe for a temperature inversion, which is when warm air traps colder air near the ground, causing tailpipe and chimney pipe emissions to linger.
“The inversion won’t be that strong,” Air Quality Meteorologist Mark Smith said. “That’s why I am only going with a Stage 1 tonight.”
The state put out an air quality warning earlier this week, Smith said, and this is the first Stage 1 air alert of the air pollution season.
Under the alert, use of solid-fuel burning devices, such as wood stoves, is prohibited unless the owner has a waiver, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
To comply with the alert, no fuel should be used in stoves in North Pole after 9 p.m., Smith said.
The state air quality website said chimney smoke must cease within three hours of the alert taking effect.
The alert is set to expire at noon Saturday.
Air quality alerts typically begin in late October in Interior Alaska, Smith said, though warmer temperatures in recent years have pushed the air pollution season into November.
This air alert only applies in the North Pole area, starting on the west end of Badger Road and including neighborhoods along with Richardson Highway and just beyond the east boundary of the city of North Pole.
Air pollution becomes a problem when smoke levels rise on cold winter days and the air is stagnant.
Areas of the borough covering the two cities and neighborhoods in between is under federally required monitoring and tight rules for what can come out of chimneys on days that particulate pollution levels are high.
Particulate pollution has been shown in multiple studies to degrade human health.
