Imagine a gigantic number seven is backed up against Canada, and Fairbanks is in the nook. That’s House District 6. It includes almost the entire eastern portion of Alaska, the eastern half of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, villages in the Yukon Flats and dips down into the Denali Borough.
Five people are seeking to replace Republican Dave Talerico, of Healy, who has represented the district’s 17,284 residents in the Alaska Legislature since 2015 and is retiring.
Vernon Carlson, 58, of Cantwell, is a member of the Denali Borough school board running a nonpartisan campaign. His campaign disclosure reports list a total income of $3,642 with contributions from a nurse, an attorney, some retirees and the Public Employees Local 71. One of the issues he is campaigning on is single-payer health care, according to his campaign website.
Mike Cronk, of Tok, defeated two opponents in the Republican primary in August. The 50-year-old Alaska Gateway School District school board member has raised $21,292 in his first bid to join the Legislature with support from the Republican Women of Fairbanks, Capital City Republicans and Republican legislators, including Talerico, according to the latest campaign disclosure reports. Cronk writes on his campaign website that being involved in the Las Vegas mass shooting of 2017 has not diminished his support for the Second Amendment.
Julia Hnilicka, 35, of Nenana, is the Democratic candidate. Her campaign has collected $66,512 in contributions — by far the most of any District 6 candidate, disclosure reports show. This is her first time running for political office. Her biggest backer is the House Democratic Campaign Committee, which has contributed $6,000. On her campaign website, she promises to identify and fill internet connectivity gaps, advocate for broadband projects and raise awareness about the payoffs of broadband investments.
Deborah Riley, who is nonaffiliated and lives in Slana, has no campaign website or published contact phone number. She did not respond to emailed information requests. Her opponents say she has not participated in candidate forums. Her listing in the state 2020 election pamphlet says she is a 66-year-old retired prosecutor who moved to Alaska about five years ago. Campaign disclosure records show she spent more than $4,000 on campaign postcards on Sept. 22 and that her campaign owed a printing company $1,672. One of the issues in her campaign platform is requiring parents who collect child support to account for how the money is spent.
Elijah Verhagen, 30, of Nenana, is listed as an undeclared candidate but he worked as a legislative aide to four Republican state lawmakers, including Talerico, and attended the 2016 Republican convention in Ohio as a delegate from Alaska. Verhagen is not listed in the 2020 state election pamphlet because he missed a publication deadline, he said. This is his first bid for public office. His campaign has drawn $17,166 in contributions from nurses, teachers, retirees, mail carriers, business owners, legislative aides and more. Verhagen’s brother is the mayor of Nenana. Verhagen wrote in a statement on his campaign website that he left the GOP because he feels the two-party system is failing people. He is endorsed by the mayors of Anderson and Eagle.
House District 6 is dotted with communities both on and off of the road system to include McCarthy, Chitina, Northway, Dot Lake, Tok, Chicken, Eagle Village, Salcha, Two Rivers, Venetie, Beaver, Stevens Village, Livengood, Rampart, Anderson, Cantwell and more.
Vernon Carlson
Carlson said he is the least-partisan of the five hopefuls.
“I am the true non-partisan who is not aligned with any urban-based political party. I am a true consensus builder, and I can work with anybody to do what is best for District 6,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
The retired state employee said he has strong ties to Cantwell.
“I was born and raised in Cantwell as was my father, aunts, uncles, grandparents, great-grandparents and children. I have a lot of cultural and ancestral ties to the land and communities,” he wrote.
He is a graduate of Cantwell High School and a 35-year volunteer fireman and rescue driver. He worked in road maintenance as the Cantwell Station Foreman for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities from 2007-2014.
He served in the U.S. Navy, on the Denali Fish and Game Advisory Committee from 1986-2015, and has been a life member of the National Rifle Association since 1982.
Carlson joined the Denali Borough school board in 2008 and served as board president from 2011-2017.
The husband and father of two said he is the primary grave digger at the Cantwell graveyard.
If elected, his vision for Alaska includes a diversified tax base, securing the Alaska Permanent Fund, responsible resource development and a 90-day legislative session, according to his campaign website.
Pulling the state out of the COVID-19 crisis will be a top priority, he wrote in an email.
“First I will work closely with the administration to get our tourist economy back on track. That’s going to involve having the governor’s office having an open dialogue with the U.S. secretary of state to open talks with Canada to get Lower 48 tourists moving north. This can be done with our Far East tourists also while maintaining secure clean and healthy COVID-19 practices. That’s step one.
“The next challenge will be building a long-term fiscal plan that protects our youth and elders. I can achieve this with my experience from serving on the Denali Borough school board and never running a deficit.”
Carlson named former Alaska Gov. Jay Hammond, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and the late Alaska Native elder Katie John as the leaders he most admires.
He credited Hammond for overseeing the Alaska Permanent Fund. He credited Bush for agreeing to raise taxes, which cost him re-election. He said John “showed us that our rural culture was and is still very important today as it was centuries ago.”
Mike Cronk
Cronk said he is the candidate with the most leadership experience.
“I’ve been a leader for the past 35 years, whether it be as a basketball player, a teacher, a fish and game advisory member, a teacher representative, or a regional school board member,” he said in an emailed answer to questions.
“I’ve endured some incredibly tough things in life,” he wrote. “I lost one of my first classmates to a drowning, I’ve had one of my classmates die of a drug overdose, I’ve found a person after they committed suicide, and I stood by my friend’s side after he was shot in the Las Vegas shooting, making the decision as bullets were hitting objects and people all around us and knowing that I could’ve been shot and killed during that time. Making sacrifices and decisions that are unselfish and for others is a quality that you can’t teach.”
Cronk was born in Oklahoma and came to Alaska as an infant after his father was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage. He graduated from high school in Northway, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and retired after teaching for 25 years in Northway and Tok. Cronk has also worked construction and helped fight wildland fires. He is a lifetime member of the Alaska Trappers Association.
The father and grandfather wrote on the homepage of his campaign website that he will not join a binding caucus.
“I’ve put approximately 20,000 miles on my truck this summer and fall meeting people across District 6. The issues that came up were the budget, the PFD and the binding caucus,” he wrote in an email.
“In order to address the budget issue, we would need to begin with a spending cap,” he wrote.
“Making cuts and being wise with our spending, new investments, and responsible resource development is key to solving our budget issues and the future of Alaska,” he wrote.
The leader that Cronk most admires is the late Chief Walter Northway.
“Walter saw the changes as time passed and he had the insight to adapt, yet make sure the people kept their identity and culture. He led with a soft heart and could survive in any situation. He knew and understood his surroundings and environment. He was one with the land,” Cronk wrote. “At 110 years old, he would walk miles with his backpack and .30-30 rifle slung over his shoulder to his fish camp or to set muskrat traps.”
Julia Hnilicka
Hnilicka said her strength is that she is new to politics and is “ beholden only to the voters in our district.”
“I am not a political insider. I have not been hand-picked by the establishment,” Hnilicka wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “I am energetic, driven by faith in Alaska, and I see opportunities for streamlining and change all around Alaska.”
Hnilicka is a lifelong Nenana resident, a stage performer, a teacher’s assistant, a certified divemaster and served as business manager for Inland Barge Service, her parents’ company, from 2007–2017.
“My job was to balance long-term logistics, customer needs and budgets. I understand the challenges of living in rural Alaska, and I know how hard people work to maintain their lives and livelihoods. I will fight against thoughtless policies that disproportionately impact rural residents and drive urbanization,” Hnilicka wrote.
Hnilicka serves on the board of the Interior Alaska Campus, a function of the UAF College of Rural and Community Development. As a high school student, Hnilicka was on the strategic planning committee for the Nenana Student Living Center and lobbied for its creation in Juneau.
Hnilicka volunteers feeding hungry people in Nenana.
“While getting my (master’s) degree in rural development from UAF, I traveled to 90% of House District 6,” Hnilicka wrote. “ During my travels, I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of HD6 residents. They kept saying over and over that they did not think their current representation listened or was responsive to them. I decided to change that.”
Hnilicka listed priorities on her campaign website as raising taxes on energy producers, reducing the high school dropout rate and improving public safety.
“The most pressing issue facing Alaskans is our financial crisis,” she wrote in an email. “We need to have an honest conversation about how we can prudently and efficiently fund our essential services. As a political outsider, I do not feel bogged down by business as usual. As a rural resident, I know how harsh and impactful the cuts have been to remote living.”
The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a leader that Hnilicka aspires to emulate.
“She didn’t always get things right, but she was always thoughtful, tactful, and maintained good, strong relationships with people that were ideologically different than her. She had a fierce intelligence and conducted herself with dignity and strength.”
Deborah Riley
Riley, who is from Mississippi, fell in love with Alaska in grammar school, she wrote in a statement published in the 2020 state election pamphlet.
The state landed on her radar after she read about the 1964 earthquake.
“Since then, I have continued to absorb all I can about this great state,” Riley wrote.
One of her favorite books is “Old Yukon: Tales, Trails and Trials” by James Wickersham and published by the University of Alaska Press.
“In 1992, during my first of six trips to Alaska, I met my husband, Joseph G. Riley, (US Army, retired). We became friends, remain so, and married on July 9, 2016. Making a life with him in the Mentasta Mountains has been an adventure each day,” Riley wrote.
She listed that her higher education took place at the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi College School of Law. She worked as a city and county prosecutor in Mississippi as well as a pro bono attorney.
“I am for: A full, constitutionally protected PFD, per-barrel oil tax, a state lottery and Alaska’s participation in the Powerball lottery. I am not opposed to a state sales tax,” she wrote.
Riley favors term limits, small government, a balanced budget and bringing an end to the binding caucus in Juneau.
She said legislators should be denied per diem beyond the 90-day legislative sessions.
“No mail-in voting, unless one is militarily deployed overseas, or is homebound,” she wrote.
If elected, she would serve all Alaskans and not let the power go to her head, she said.
“As a former trial attorney, I feel equipped to take on tough issues,” she wrote.
Elijah Verhagen
Verhagen said he is the best prepared of the five candidates to navigate the legislative process.
“I am ready to hit the ground running carrying many bills, including a bill to cut legislators’ per diem during session in half,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “I have worked on the budget for years as a staffer and understand the seriousness of our financial situation.”
Verhagen is No. 7 of nine children, a husband of three years and a father of one son.
He was born in Fairbanks and grew up living between Nenana and Fairbanks, according to his campaign website.
He attended UAF, earning degrees in construction management and political science.
Verhagen worked his first legislative session in Juneau in 2011 as a House page. He went on to work as an aide for Rep. Peggy Wilson, R-Wrangell; Rep. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River; Rep. Sharon Jackson, R-Eagle River; and Talerico.
“I have been a construction manager for United Builders for years. I have been a leader in my church in various callings for years. I have been the vice chair of District 6 in the Republican Party for two years,” he wrote in an email.
Verhagen attained the highest rank of Eagle Scout of the Scouts BSA program and has served as a Boy Scout leader.
He is a Nenana community volunteer who has served with the Nenana Wellness Coalition, Nenana racing coalition and recently the Nenana restorative justice program, he wrote.
“I’m a fiscal conservative, and we need fiscal responsibility now more than ever in our state. I couldn’t stand by any longer watching the legislators heap more and more owed money and debt on my and future generations,” he wrote in the emailed answer to questions.
Verhagen said he will fight for a balanced budget, a state spending cap and a statutory PFD unless the formula is changed by a vote of the people.
“I’ll fight to diversify our state revenue streams. I’ll look closely at our oil and gas royalties, mineral severance tax and skim a small percentage off each state department to balance our budget in the next few years,” he wrote.
A leader he admires is George Washington, the first U.S. president.
“He fought for freedom, truth, morality and honor. He was extremely knowledgeable and capable but only served two terms. I imagine he’d support term limits and so do I.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.