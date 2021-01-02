As Alaska’s COVID-19 death toll rises, vaccination distribution continues with tens of thousands of new doses expected to arrive this month.
Next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, starting Monday, are laboratory technicians, phlebotomists and workers performing COVID-19 testing, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, which released more information about the vaccine program on New Year’s Eve.
People over age 65 are anticipated to be offered the vaccine by the end of this month, according to the state distribution schedule. That’s 12.5% of Alaska’s population of 731,545 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
One new virus death, a Kenai woman in her 70s, and eight death certificate reclassifications were announced Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Alaska attributed to COVID-19 to 214 people for the year 2020. The majority of them were aged 60 and older.
Alaska received 61,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in December with another 52,900 doses expected to arrive this month, according to a state news release.
Hospital workers and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been among the first people to receive the vaccine with more than 13,000 inoculations recorded so far. Two doses, a few weeks apart, are required.
“We’re thankful that so many Alaskans are excited about the vaccine and engaged in the public process,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said in a prepared statement. “We wish we had enough vaccine for all who want it right now, but until we do, we’re balancing the science, logistics and ethics to get the supplies we do have out as quickly as possible.”
Under the state’s plan, “frontline essential workers” over age 50 are also being prioritized for the vaccine, though a timeline for that has not yet been established. That includes teachers, law enforcement officers, social workers, grocery store workers, transit workers, postal workers and utility workers.
Prisoners, homeless people and people living and working in congregate settings, such as residential treatment programs, are also near the front of the line, according to the state’s prioritization framework.
The vaccine comes as COVID-19 deaths have accelerated in recent months, though Alaska’s fatality rate remains among the lowest in the 50 states.
The number of new virus cases reported daily had slowed after some big spikes in early December. Since Christmas, the daily case count has been ticking back up again.
The latest daily COVID-19 data report compiled by the state shows that 476 people were added for Dec. 31, bringing the total number of Alaska virus cases in 2020 to 47,512.
Numbers are updated daily to reflect the previous 24-hour period through midnight.
Of those new cases reported for Thursday, 55 were recorded in Fairbanks and North Pole.
The number of people currently in the hospital in Alaska for COVID-19, about 80, is half what it was about a month ago, according to the Department of Health and Social Services data website.
The vaccine distribution is being decided by a state advisory committee with age, occupation and health history being major factors for who is offered the vaccine soonest.
Under the state plan, in the coming months the vaccine will be offered to anyone age 55 and older and anyone age 16 and older who belongs to an “unserved community.”
Frontline essential workers 16 years or older with two or more health issues and who must be among other people to perform their duties are also prioritized for the vaccine. That includes childcare workers, cultural educators and other workers who mix with the public such as first responders, food workers, grocery store workers, transportation workers and postal workers.
In the following wave of vaccinations, it will be offered to people age 50 and older with at least two health issues and frontline essential workers age 16 and older who have not already been inoculated.
