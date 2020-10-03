A previously unknown virus that infected two Fairbanks women five years apart, most recently in August of this year, is being investigated by state and federal health officials and the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
The virus, being referred to as Alaskapox, is an orthopoxvirus “belonging to a previously undiscovered lineage,” according to a report last week by the Alaska Section of Epidemiology.
Orthopoxvirus infects a variety of animals, including humans, cattle, cats, and rodents, the state announcement reads.
The first reported case occurred in July 2015. In that case, a Fairbanks woman reported having a red lesion approximately 1 centimeter in size on her right shoulder and having a fever and feeling fatigued.
The woman’s doctor suspected a viral infection, which was subsequently found to be of an unknown type. The woman’s lesion healed after about six months.
In the second case, from August of this year, a woman in the Fairbanks area had similar symptoms. Her lesion was on her left upper arm, and she also reported shoulder pain, fatigue and fever. Her lesion was removed and sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, which confirmed it also was the new orthopoxvirus type.
The state report says that the Alaskapox virus is most likely specific “in one or more species of mammals in Interior Alaska and that humans are only occasionally infected.”
“Both cases occurred during mid- to late summer in residents of forested areas near Fairbanks,” the report reads. “While the similar time of year may be purely coincidental, it may also reflect the fact that small mammal populations are likely at or near their peak population size in late summer and that humans in Interior Alaska spend more time outdoors during the summer than other times of year.”
“The available evidence suggests that the public health impact of Alaskapox virus is limited,” the report adds. “Importantly, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission. The animal-to-human transmission route is unclear, but accidental inoculation of preexisting breaks in the skin with infectious [items] is one possibility. It is reassuring that both known infections caused self-limiting illness. However, much remains unknown about the epidemiology and pathology of Alaskapox virus.”
State and federal health officials and staff from the UA Museum of the North are working together to look for a possible “animal reservoir” in the Fairbanks area.
Anyone with a suspected orthopoxvirus lesion is advised to keep the lesions dry and covered, to not touch it, and to not share with other people towels and other items that might come into contact with the lesion, the state notice reads.
