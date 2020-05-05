The state of Alaska has denied a flurry of requests for out-of-season hunt openings after its Unified Command determined there were no issues with food security nor any harvestable surpluses, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang.
The hunt requests were made by a variety of Alaska Native villages, corporations, entities and individuals, due to concern over possible disruptions to food supply chains during the coronavirus outbreak.
Throughout March and early April, the Department of Fish and Game received 19 requests for hunt openings. The earliest came on March 9, when the Native Village of Koyukuk requested a moose hunt opening. Over the next month, various other villages from throughout the state followed suit, including Ruby, Nulato, Healy Lake, and others. Requests for hunts also came from Tanana Chiefs Conference on behalf of all of the villages it serves, and from all the villages in Game Management Unit 19A in Southwest Alaska.
“In addition to various requests from Interior Alaska, we also received other requests from communities in Southwest Alaska and Southeast Alaska," Vincent-Lang wrote in an emailed response to questions. "We referred these to Unified Command for an assessment of food availability and distribution. We also assessed harvestable surpluses.
“Unified Command did not identify any issues with food availability associated with the requests and assured us that they could address them if food availability became an issue," he wrote. "Given this, and that we did not identify harvestable surpluses, we denied the requests.”
Vincent-Lang added that, if Unified Command identifies food shortages that are unable to be addressed by the state, it will reconsider the requests on a case-by-case basis.
Non-resident hunts
The spring bear hunting season was closed to non-residents in early April through May 31, according to an announcement from the Department of Fish and Game. Since that date, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has begun a soft reopening of the state by allowing some businesses to welcome back customers.
In light of that, a number of residents have been questioning whether the non-resident hunting closure will be reversed. According to Vincent-Lang, the department has received a number of requests to either reopen the season or have the state designate guides as part of the “critical” or “essential” workforce.
“We are considering hunting guide services now. They have not been identified as essential or critical infrastructure, but we are considering if they should be,” Vincent-Lang wrote. “We have also received various requests to reopen non-resident spring bear hunts given the recent relaxation of health mandates. This is under consideration.”
As it stands, resident hunting opportunities and the opening of all other non-resident hunts remain unaffected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
