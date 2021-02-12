The state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration is set to expire at midnight Sunday despite concerns raised by the health care sector and some state leaders.
It’s not clear if virus testing and vaccination sites in Fairbanks would close. Supporters of extending the disaster declaration said sites would close but multiple state officials were asked via email and phone calls exactly which Fairbanks area testing sites and vaccine providers would pull back services. No one could name any.
“It’s complicated,” said Jared Kosin, president and CEO of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association, which is leading the charge to maintain the state COVID-19 disaster.
Adam Crum, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, told two Senate committees on Wednesday that the state stands to lose $8 million in federal funding for emergency food stamps, according to Clinton Bennett, communications director for the department.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which has been helping with mass vaccination clinics at the Carlson Center, said in a letter to state lawmakers that ending the state disaster would put funding for its COVID-19 response efforts into question. In addition, Tanana Valley Clinic would lose permission to offer telemedicine, according to the letter.
If Alaska’s disaster declaration ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the virus response effort would continue though “a number of tools go away.”
“I want Alaskans to know and be assured that we still have tools,” Dunleavy said at a Wednesday evening news conference.
Kosin said the bottom line is that the state disaster declaration brings federal resources and ending it would stop some of those resources.
“Why would you end your access to resources?” Kosin said in an interview.
He participated in an online disaster declaration information session hosted by Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, D-Bethel, earlier this week.
“This has been extremely stressful, and unfortunately we are not out of it,” he said about the pandemic.
When asked why he thought the COVID-19 outbreak is still pressing — new virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Alaska have been falling for weeks — he said because 33 people in Alaska are currently hospitalized with the virus, new variants are emerging and because it will be months before the state reaches herd immunity.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported two COVID-19 patients as of Thursday afternoon, and 14 new virus cases were reported in the borough for the previous 24-hour period. That’s down from a high of 140 new cases reported in the borough during the peak of the pandemic in early December.
At the Wednesday news conference, the governor said ending the state disaster would end some online Division of Motors Vehicles services. Corporate shareholders would lose the ability to host meetings online. Vaccine distribution would slow down.
A program allowing students studying for health care degrees to graduate early would reportedly end. Continued assistance from the National Guard would come into question if the disaster expires.
Dunleavy said state officials are compiling a list of impacts of ending the state disaster and will post it online.
About 200 state regulations that are currently suspended would snap back into place once the disaster expires, according to the governor, who has proposed to maintain the disaster declaration for another six months. Some state lawmakers said they support a 30-day extension.
“We don’t have anything to be fearful about,” Dunleavy said. “We just need to continue taking precautions.”
“Our numbers are probably the best in the country in many respects,” he said.
Kosin said hospital overflow sites would close if the disaster declaration ends. He said emergency rooms would lose the ability to implement some virus protocols, such as asking patients to wait in their cars to minimize virus exposure.
He said special walls erected at hospitals to minimize virus spread would be required to be taken down.
“We are basically calling into question our ability to operate during the pandemic,” Kosin said during the online information session.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is also under a disaster emergency, which expires March 31, 2021. The local disaster emergency allows the borough to “suspend the provisions of any regulatory ordinance prescribing procedures for the conduct of borough business, or the orders or regulations of any borough department, if compliance with the provisions of the statute, order or regulation would prevent, or substantially impede or delay, action necessary to cope with the disaster emergency.”
If the state disaster is discontinued, the borough could see its “COVID-19 reimbursement options” limited, according to Lanien Livingston, public information officer. She was unable to provide examples by press time.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.