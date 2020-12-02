The Alaska Division of Elections announced in a Monday afternoon email that results of the 2020 general election have been certified by the State Review Board.
The Division of Elections had previously aimed to certify results of the election by Nov. 25, but the review board was unable to complete work by that date and had to resume the certification process after the Thanksgiving holiday.
In a very tight race for state house district 27, Democrat Liz Snyder looks to have beaten incumbent Republican Lance Pruitt by 13 votes. The margin in that race had previously been 16 votes. Pruitt is likely to request a recount.
It has been reported by multiple media outlets that Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will seek an audit, or hand recount, of votes cast on Ballot Measure 2.
The Associated Press reported on Nov. 19 that Meyer said the state is charged with conducting a “fair and honest election, and I believe we’ve done that.”
The same report also quotes Meyer as saying, “so many people think our Dominion machines are faulty, corrupt and easily manipulated, and I think a lot of this is misinformation that’s coming from the national level.”
On Tuesday, a lawsuit regarding Ballot Measure 2 filed in the third district superior court in Anchorage names Meyer, the State of Alaska, the Division of Elections and Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai as defendants.
The suit was filed by attorney Kenneth P. Jacobus and names himself, Scott A. Kohlhaas, Robert M. Bird and the Alaskan Independence Party as plaintiffs. The suit is a complaint for declaratory, injunctive and other relief.
The action, “deals with the validity, Constitutional and otherwise, of Proposition 2,” and states that, “This action is brought to protect the rights of plaintiffs to free political association, free speech, right to petition, right to due process, and other rights guaranteed to them by the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution and by Article One, Sections Two, Five, Six, Seven and Twenty-two of the Alaska Constitution.”
Contact Outdoors Editor Sam Ferrara at 459-7575.