The state of Alaska is asking the state Supreme Court to get involved in a dispute over the Division of Elections' new design for the November general election ballot that leaves off a candidate's actual political affiliation, instead only listing which party nominated the candidate.
Alaska Superior Court Judge Jennifer Hudson temporarily ordered the state to stop printing such ballots in a Thursday morning ruling after nonpartisan congressional candidate Alyse Galvin filed a lawsuit Tuesday evening challenging the new design. Oral arguments were heard from both parties on Wednesday.
Galvin, who seeks to unseat 24-term U.S. Republican Rep. Don Young in November, ran in the Democratic primary last month and won the party's nomination for the general election. However, Galvin noted in the lawsuit that she takes pride in her political identity as an independent candidate. The Democratic Party allows unaffiliated candidates to participate in its primary. The Alaska Republican Party does not.
Voters might be misled by the new design and assume Galvin is a Democrat, the lawsuit explains.
”I am pleased that the court granted a temporary hold," Galvin said in a statement sent to the Daily News-Miner. "Alaskans deserve to have all legally required information as they cast their vote. We look forward to presenting our arguments to preserve Alaskans' voting rights and keep politics out of the constitutional voting process.
"It is very disappointing that the state altered the ballot to remove information that is important to Alaska voters," she said. "The state created a last-minute crisis that didn’t need to happen.”
U.S. Senate candidate Al Gross is another nonaffiliated candidate who secured a place on the November ballot after winning the Democratic primary last month. Gross' campaign said the candidate is not participating in the lawsuit.
Gross' opponent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, has suggested in the past that Gross aligns largely with Democratic Party values and is only running as an independent candidate to appease more moderate Alaska voters.
"Al Gross has proven time and time again that he’s willing to do or say anything to get elected,” Sullivan campaign manager Matt Shuckerow said in a recent campaign release. “Clearly his strategy is to deceive Alaskans by saying he’s an independent, while privately admitting to national donors that he’s all in to empower the left and their radical proposals like the Green New Deal, a government takeover of health care and efforts to slash funding for our military. Alaskans shouldn’t be fooled by this spin doctor.”
Young's campaign manager, Truman Reed, had similar things to say of Galvin.
"Alyse Galvin put her name on the Democratic ballot, ran on the Democratic ballot seeking to be the Democratic nominee, sought the Democratic Party’s endorsement, has taken money from the Democratic Party, is being supported by Speaker Pelosi and utilizes the Democratic Party’s online social media fundraising platform 'ActBlue,'" Reed stated Thursday. "At the same time she wants to hide behind a banner of calling herself an independent candidate."
Following Hudson's Thursday morning ruling, the state filed an emergency motion with the Supreme Court asking for an expedited decision on the matter in order to meet a Saturday deadline to mail absentee ballots to Alaska residents stationed overseas. The state's court filing says the division needs to know before 3 p.m. Friday if it must reprint ballots.
The filing did not mention a federal statute that allows the state to request a deadline extension in certain circumstances involving legal dispute.
In a statement provided to the Anchorage Daily News, the Division of Elections said it removed the candidate's political registration to "avoid voter confusion."
Hudson is set to take up the matter at the Superior Court level again on Friday to issue a permanent ruling either in favor of the Division of Elections or Galvin. It remains unclear whether the Supreme Court's potential involvement in the hearing will change that schedule.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.