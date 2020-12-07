For University of Alaska Fairbanks professor Charlene Stern, her rural Alaska roots are never far from her mind.
Born in Fairbanks and raised both here and in Arctic Village, Stern has dedicated her life to improving conditions in rural Alaska villages and teaching the next generation of Alaska Natives to do the same.
After having taught in the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development for the past six years, Stern will step into the role of interim vice chancellor for the College of Rural, Community and Native Education on Jan. 3. Though she will miss her students, Stern said she’s looking forward to the challenge of filling the position while the administration hunts for a permanent replacement for outgoing vice chancellor Evon Peter.
“I like being a teacher, but I’m also really excited for this opportunity because we’re in a really amazing and challenging time to navigate the pathway forward,” Stern said during an interview Friday morning. “One of UAF’s strategic goals has to do with the positioning of indigenous studies, and it’s exciting to think about what that could and should look like, and how to contribute towards it.”
Stern reflected on her childhood and how it guided her life choices.
“My family lived in Arctic Village until after I was born, and then we moved to Fairbanks and my father was a fireman for the city for more than 23 years. That’s primarily why we stayed in Fairbanks, but I would go home to Arctic Village every summer and every Christmas break: really every chance my parents had to get me home, they did,” Stern said. “Those are some of the best memories I have. I grew up around a lot of elders in my community, going to the mountains where we set up camp in the fall to harvest caribou, which is primarily what we subsist on in Arctic Village. Just having that time, spending a lot of time with my grandfather up there is all very, very important to me, and a tradition that I try to continue with my own son. He just turned 8 and he gets up to Arctic Village quite a bit. He’s already been out with his dad and uncle, caribou hunting. We get up there as much as we can to make sure that he knows that life also.”
After graduating from Lathrop High School, Stern enrolled at Western Washington University in Bellingham as a pre-law major. She soon changed focus and earned her bachelor’s degree in American Cultural Studies, after which she returned to Alaska to work for Tanana Chiefs Conference and on the Gwich’in Steering Committee, which is a non-profit dedicated to protecting the coastal plan of the Arctic Wildlife Refuge. A year later, she decided to pursue a profession in community planning.
“I ended up at University of New Mexico, largely because there was an indigenous planning component to their curriculum. I lived there for 2 1/2 years and finished my master’s degree in December of 2005.”
It was there that she met her partner of 16 years, Byron Bluehorse, a Navajo from New Mexico who now works in the tribal management program at UAF.
After returning to Fairbanks in 2005, Stern took a job with the Yukon River Intertribal Watershed Council, mostly working on brownfield sites, which are contaminated sites that can be cleaned up and repurposed. She then took a position as a rural planning coordinator for the Rural Alaska Community Action Program, or RurAL CAP.
“I assisted a number of tribal and municipal governments to develop or revise their community plans and helped to implement the projects in those plans. I spent four years traveling to many different rural communities, especially in the Bethel region — Alakanuk, Kotlik, Pilot Station, St. Mary’s, Russian Mission — and a little bit in the Interior and southeast Alaska,” Stern said. “I got great experience working with villages on community development, which has always been my passion.
Stern was working at RurAL CAP and pursuing her Ph.D. in Indigenous Studies at UAF when she became pregnant. She resigned from her job and got a fellowship so she could focus full-time on her Ph.D. and having her son. During that time she also served as department co-chair for two years. She began teaching full-time at UAF in January 2014 and earned her Ph.D. in May of 2018.
“I love teaching in the department. What’s nice about it is that I came into being a faculty member as a community development practitioner, so I was able to bring a lot of the knowledge, tools and lessons that I learned into the classroom. It’s been hugely rewarding to be able to prepare the next generation of rural development practitioners in the field,” Stern said.
While she’ll have to step back from teaching while serving as the department’s interim vice chancellor, “I’m still going to continue my research and my service portions of my workload,” Stern said, noting that she serves on the Fairbanks Native Association board and is the vice-president of Tanana Chief Conference.
“To me it’s always been really important to put into practice the value of reciprocity and relationality which I learned from my elders, that you are put here to be of service to others. For me, ‘others’ is a very broad category, because I love being a tribal member, I’m very proud to be from the Interior, and I feel a responsibility to that network and family,” Stern said.
“My work with tribes has always been to support self-determined village development, and what that really means is that the tribes, local entities and the people are really the ones driving that development. When I say development I’m not necessarily talking about resource development, I’m talking about community development.”
Stern said rural communities share many common goals, such as sustainable economic development, affordable and adequate housing, equity in public safety, subsistence rights and educational opportunities.
“There are so many stakeholders that are engaged in those different facets, and the university system is absolutely one of those. I think that we are often the ones training a lot of the local champions who are trying to pursue their own educational goals so that they can be assets to their community and to help make sure that some of those desired outcomes are realized. That makes me really excited. I often teach my students, ‘how do you tap into the fire in your belly that you feel for change, and how do you align that with the desired outcomes that your community has, and then get really strategic about the pathway and the positioning of yourself and community to move forward in that trajectory.”
Stern credits her Alaska Native elders for teaching her the value of education.
“They were very encouraging about my generation getting a Western education alongside a cultural education, and I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for that and their ongoing support. When I was getting my masters and my doctorate, I did both of those degrees with research from Venetie and Arctic Village, which are the two communities I come from, and my elders encouraged and participated in my research. They’re who I have to thank. So much of these acknowledgments that I get are really a reflection of their guidance and mentorship.”
