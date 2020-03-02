When Esther Cunningham was hired as the switchboard operator at the Fairbanks North Star Borough, she received a letter from Gene Earnest, who would become her boss.
“Very shortly, you will become the ‘Welcome to the Borough’ for thousands of people as you answer the phones and respond to their questions in the lobby. Your smile and warm, friendly greeting will set the tone,” Earnest wrote.
For more than 30 years, Cunningham strove to set a positive tone as the first point of contact at the Juanita Helms Borough Administration Center. On Friday, she retired.
A farewell party was held in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers and drew multiple former elected leaders, including at least two past mayors.
Cunningham said her knack for customer service came naturally.
“I love talking to different people, meeting different people,” she said.
Fairbanks has been home since Cunningham’s family moved here from the South during the 1960s while she was a teenager. The family drove up over seven days in a station wagon.
“I came here kicking and screaming,” Cunningham said. “I didn’t want to come. I thought it was going to be cold, igloos and all of that stuff. When we got here, it was so hot and the sun didn’t go down. I was like, ‘What is this?’”
Her stepfather opened a construction business, and Cunningham, who has two brothers, graduated from Lathrop High School.
She eventually married a soldier and moved Outside.
Cunningham learned that customer service was her calling after working as a “Kelly girl,” or a temp, in Detroit.
When her marriage dissolved and she returned to Fairbanks, accompanied by a young son, John Christopher, she got a job operating the switchboard for a NASA Satellite Tracking Station in Fairbanks.
She was later selected for the borough job out of hundreds of applicants, according to the letter from Earnest.
Within two years, Cunningham was named employee of the month.
Her approach to her job was to maintain a good attitude, “give somebody a smile, and say hi” when directing people to which department or which floor to conduct their business, she said.
“The best way of helping people is to listen to people first. Let them get it out,” she said. “Before they went to their next stop, I made sure they were calm.”
In 2003, Cunningham’s job was nearly eliminated due to budget cuts but leaders reversed the decision.
A few years ago, she was moved to an upper floor and replaced with a security guard for building safety reasons, though she kept the responsibility of answering calls to the borough’s main number.
Cunningham almost became a substance abuse counselor. She went to school and earned an associates degree but decided not to pursue that line of work.
“The stories that I heard were so sad,” she said.
During the 1990s, she moonlighted evenings in customer service at Sears.
“I like clothes and I could get a discount,” she said.
Cunningham volunteered at KUAC radio, hosting a Sunday night gospel program, for 25 years. She is currently a part-time minister at Fairbanks Christian Center.
Cunningham enjoys traveling and has taken trips to several islands, visiting the Bahamas and Australia to name a few. She is also active with the NAACP.
Her immediate retirement plans are to redecorate her living room and buy a plane ticket to Hawaii to visit friends.
Cunningham intends to keep living in Fairbanks and is looking forward to doing more entertaining and cooking for friends.
“This is my home,” she said. “I have my house, and I have my church family here. I love it here.”
