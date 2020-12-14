When Alisha Thompson’s elementary school class starts to feel a little chaotic, she pulls out a guitar or ukulele and plays.
“Slowly, it starts to calm and eventually all eyes will be on me,” Thompson said.
She looks to see who is being good and sings a little thank you song.
The 28-year-old wife and mother is in charge of a class of 19 students, ages 6, 7 and 8, at the Spruce Tree Montessori School, a private school in Fairbanks. Thompson is one of the few K-12 teachers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough who is teaching to students face-to-face during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She feels fortunate to be teaching at a small school with the resources and space to provide in-person classes, Thompson wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
“We have fewer students than a traditional school,” she wrote, “and have been able to develop a mitigation plan … for a responsible and safe atmosphere for in-person learning. This is definitely not the case for every school or for every teacher.”
Thompson was born in Florida but raised in Salcha after her family of six moved there when she was age 5.
“My mom was a dental hygienist and my dad was in the Air Force. He decided to retire up here in Alaska, which is how we ended up living in Salcha. He started working for NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) shortly after.”
As a teenager, Thompson said she felt isolated living in Salcha.
“But looking back now, I am glad that is where I grew up,” she wrote. “It was so peaceful and it gave me a chance to really explore and use my imagination. Me and my sisters and friends would make these ridiculous stories and act them out on my camcorder. I still have all of the songs I wrote when I was a kid.”
Thomson was drawn to teaching at an early age.
“I think I understood that teachers can help shape the world for the better,” she wrote.
One of her most inspiring teachers was her junior high English teacher, Greg Stoddard.
“He was very candid and he taught us not only about literature and grammar, but he really opened up discussions so we could learn more about the world,” Thompson said in an interview. “He made me question a lot of things I thought I believed in but really had never given a second thought to.”
“You could really tell that he cared about his students, and he cared about more than whether we could write,” she said.
After Thompson graduated from Ben Eielson Junior Senior High School in 2011, she put herself through college at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, earning a bachelor’s degree in English.
Thompson plays guitar and sings in the band Dilemma, which booked gigs around Fairbanks before the virus outbreak curbed live music. She began teaching at the Montessori school in 2018. She teaches a class of first, second and third graders.
The biggest challenge with teaching during the pandemic is being separated from other classes, she wrote.
“In Montessori, we often have a combined 6-12 year classroom. This allows the older students to be mentors to the younger students. With the separation, there is definitely a different groove to the class this year.”
The school changed its annual holiday concert. Instead of inviting families into the building, the music was streamed online.
“Normally, it is a whole school event with snacks, friends and family. After the concert, we have a celebration,” Thompson said.
Thompson notices the impact of the global pandemic on her students.
“There are definitely days when I can sense that my students are on edge with no clear reason,” she wrote in the email. “When this happens, we take time to talk about how we are feeling together. We have very candid conversations about the pandemic and how it has affected us and what we can do when we are feeling upset.
“I have had to focus a lot of time on Social Emotional Learning lessons this year,” Thompson wrote. “It can be tough for them to fully understand their peer’s emotions with masks. We have spent some time talking about body language. We have played emotion charades to help them understand each other’s body language with their masks.”
Thompson said friends and family are concerned about the risks involved with her job but they also agree that in-person learning is the best option for children.
“Again, I am lucky that Spruce Tree has the space to open safely. I am also fortunate that I am not a high risk individual. Not every school has the space or the resources to do this,” Thompson said.
