When Jinnel Choiniere arrived in Fairbanks in 2018, she took a unique approach to job hunting.
In an effort to learn more about the community, and to see where her skills might be useful, instead of applying for jobs and sitting for interviews, Choiniere reached out to various people, requested a 30-minute appointment and interviewed them.
It was during one of these interviews that someone pointed Choiniere to the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. Three years later, Choiniere is the chamber’s president and CEO.
She is originally from Illinois, has two degrees in political science, has a background in nonprofits and came to Alaska after her husband, an attorney, was hired at Fort Wainwright.
One of the reasons the couple wound up in Fairbanks is because Choiniere, an avid curler, said she won’t live in a town without a curling club.
“To meet people in a new place, it’s one of the best things you can do,” she said.
The 38-year-old grew up in Elmhurst, a western suburb of Chicago, one of three daughters of a business software salesman and a costumer. She attended public schools and later studied at Elmhurst College and the University of Chicago.
Choiniere started her professional life in New Hampshire, working as a volunteer coordinator on the “New Hampshire for Healthcare” campaign, which promoted affordable healthcare for all.
Later, she worked for a nonprofit aimed at getting children excited about science and engineering. Choiniere also worked for two organizations that serve professionals, the Society of Women Engineers and the Professional Convention Management Association.
When Choiniere arrived in Fairbanks, she was open to doing something new.
“I looked at it as an opportunity to consider a change at least,” she said.
She decided to learn everything she could about the region. She started spending time at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and meeting people.
“I was trying to figure out how I fit here,” she said. “What is the niche where I can use my skills? Where can I make a difference?”
“I wasn’t just looking for a job,” she said. “I am always looking to do something positive for the place where I am living.”
On the advice of a contact at UAF, Choiniere reached out to the chamber of commerce and set up an interview. She wanted to learn. It turned out they had a job opening, advocacy program manager, involving research and coordinating committee meetings.
“It sounded like something that could be a fit,” Choiniere said.
She worked with a handful of chamber committees, helping identify issues, book speakers and find useful information to be included in meeting agendas. She also helped plan lobbying trips to Juneau.
Later, when the chamber management position came open, Choiniere felt ready. She knew her career path would eventually lead to leadership responsibilities.
“Being the public face is important. I value that opportunity,’’ Choiniere said.
Some of the people she most admires include Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and science communicator. Last year, she read his book “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”
“He is really passionate about science and good at helping people understand it,” she said.
Choiniere also admires Deb Hickok, the long-time president and CEO of Explore Fairbanks, who is retiring later this year, for being thoughtful and for communicating succinctly. Hickok formerly served on the chamber board of directors.
“There are a lot of people I admire, how they operate and the contributions they have made,” Choiniere said.
Her goals for the chamber include continuing to address the challenges posed by COVID-19.
Choiniere feels like she is growing into her new position.
“I am always interested in learning. I am always open to new perspectives,” she said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.