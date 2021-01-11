The pandemic changed life plans for many people, and Lesa Sears is no exception. But Sears was able to use this change to look for her true calling and start a new career.
Sear, a mother of five, has been staying at home for 15 years, raising her children. When her youngest child went to school full time, she hoped to get back to work as an administrative assistant, updated her resume, started looking for positions — right in time for when the pandemic happened, bringing her kids back home and her career to another pause.
When her original plan didn’t come through, Sears, 45, decided to still do something for herself and pick up an activity she used to love: painting.
“Most of the people feel kind of trapped at home with COVID,” she said. “But you just have to just think, ‘What do I want to do with myself? How do I want to spend my time?’”
Sears used to paint in the past, when her kids were little and would spend hours napping. She said she took a couple of painting classes from a local artist and “watched a lot of Bob Ross.”
However, for almost 15 years, “like so many stay-at-home mothers who just get too busy to do something for themselves,” Sears didn’t have enough free time to paint. So during the pandemic, Sears started learning again, watching YouTube lessons and, most of all, practicing.
“If you want to be an artist, you just have to do it, and you have to do it every day,’ she said.
And so she did. Since spring, Sears would start every day helping her children with school and doing her household chores, but then she would go to her husband’s office where she freed a corner for herself and she would sit with her canvas, figuring out one painting at a time.
When Sears paints, the door to the office is open in case the children need her. She also wants her children to see her in the process of painting — to see her making mistakes and continuing to work regardless.
“It’s good for the kids when they see me,” she explained. “When they mess up with their homework, they get frustrated, and I say, ‘Mommy does that too! I had to restart this canvas three times!’ So it’s good for them to see that example. Everybody struggles and you know you just have to keep going at it until you get it right.”
By the time Sears got about five paintings right, she found herself visiting a Fairbanks store Roaming Root and observing the works of local artists on the walls. Casually, she started a conversation with the owner and manager of the store, Erica Moeller, asking her about the artists and sharing her newly found passion. Moeller asked to see Sears’ works and quickly asked if Sears wanted to do a show.
“I said, ‘I only have 5 paintings!’ and Erica said she needs 20 more,” Sears remembers the conversation. “I walked out of here thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what have I gotten myself into? How do I do this?’”
That was back in October.
By now, Sears has 25 paintings ready for the February First Friday show at the Roaming Root. She also dropped off one of her paintings at the Fairbanks Arts Association and will have another First Friday show at Stir It Up! in March.
“One thing that really impressed me about Fairbanks when we moved here is the amazing art culture,” she said. “Sometimes you think that you don’t get that many opportunities in a small town, but I think you get more of them here because people are more up to be more welcoming to a beginner. Just because we live in a small town doesn’t mean we are a small town.”
Sears is getting ready for first art show in February and still doesn’t know whether her newly found career as a painter will work out. However, she is excited about the process of what she calls soul searching.
“I think when you decide what you want to do it takes work and it takes boldness,” she said. “Maybe it will work, maybe it won’t, but then you just have to try something else — and see where it takes you.”
