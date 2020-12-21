Fairbanks artist Klara Maisch will tell you it only makes sense that her art work is both reflective of, and inspired by, her hometown.
Everything about Maisch’s work is infused with aspects that are unique to the Interior. The story behind her work is full of details that would be surprising to many, but might sound more like a matter of course to those familiar with Fairbanks.
“I grew up in a family that was really active outside. We were always canoeing and hiking and just being outside,” Maisch said.
Growing up in Fairbanks fostered a love for the outdoors that has had a big impact on Maisch’s work as an artist. She specializes in field painting, or painting big canvases out in the landscape. One of the first places she ever painted outside was in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Maisch even started working as a wilderness guide partially to facilitate her passion for field painting. “I decided, well, it’s really hard to get to these places, it’s really expensive to get to these places, so guiding would be a really great way to see these areas,” Maisch said.
That led her to working as a guide for Arctic Wild. She’s still involved with the company, though she’s more focused on her work as an artist these days. But Maisch was right that working as a guide could lead to one of a kind opportunities as an artist.
One of Maisch’s latest collaborations was the result of a connection she made through her work as a guide. Maisch recently did the cover art for the soon to released book “Yugen,” by Dominican writer, poet, painter and photographer Mario Davalos.
The book is written in Spanish — Davalos writes narrative in Spanish and poetry in English — but he and Maisch bonded over their shared love of Alaska and arctic landscapes, something they both think can be understood in any language.
“I thought I was an Alaskan trapped in a Dominican body,” Davalos said of his first trip to Alaska in 2011. “I felt like I belonged there and wanted to learn more, and so I’ve been going there ever since.”
“I’ve been around. I’ve been in Antarctica, in Africa, in the Amazon rainforest and nothing, there’s nothing like the Arctic. It’s so charged with history and danger and ideas of the sublime,” Davalos said. He says “Yugen” is 80% fact and 20% fiction. The book is a collection of seven stories, five of which take place in the Arctic, and includes the author’s photography from his trips to Alaska.
So, when it came time to think about artwork for the book, Davalos said no one made more sense for the job than Maisch.
“Finding someone like Klara that lives in Alaska and has experienced that … I wanted someone to kind of interpret that,” Davalos said.
“It just grabbed hold of me,” Maisch said of her draw to work involving the arctic. “I’m not as good with words as Mario is, but I think we do feel the deep pull of that place. It really kind of finds its way into your heart and soul. I don’t really know how to explain, but I think that’s why we make art about it.”
The beauty of Alaskan landscapes vibrates throughout Maisch’s work, and often tells a story that’s unique to living, and growing artistically, in Fairbanks.
Maisch paints a lot of smaller landscape scenes on birch wood blocks, a medium choice she says came out of her time living in different dry cabins around Fairbanks as a student at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“I probably lived in 10 different dry cabins throughout graduating from West Valley and moving into the place I’m in now,” Maisch said. “So, that meant I was kind of living in my art studio. “It was all about efficiency and creating work that was durable, so I could throw it in the back of my truck or my car and move it around.”
She’s set up studios in basements, furnace rooms, attics, in the top of a shop where she was guiding. She said her story is one that’s familiar to a lot of people in Alaska in that it’s been all about making use of what was around her. “The works on wood were directly related to that because they were durable. I had wood blocks laying around, because I was studying printmaking at the time.”
The symmetry of painting scenes that depict the Interior on birch blocks isn’t lost on Maisch, who says it’s just one more example of how the place she lives and grew up has shaped her artistic endeavors.
“I really appreciate the Fairbanks community. I just hands down would not be where I am as an artist without that kind of support, and consistent support, that I’ve been lucky enough to receive here,” she said. “I am trying to be really deliberate about growing as a business, but not losing the core of who I am and the core of who I am is absolutely this community and Alaska.”
One of Maisch’s current collaborations is about as Alaskan as it gets. She’s currently working on new designs for Fairweather Ski Works, a Haines company that builds handmade skis from locally sourced wood.
“I’ve been collaborating with them for a while and they’re just such awesome people. I think the works on wood are very connected with what they’re doing and they’ve been a source of inspiration for me,” Maisch said.
All things Klara are on klaramaisch.com. Follow her on Instagram: @paintprintplay. You can learn more about her work with Fairweather Skis at bit.ly/2J632Dp.
To find out more about Mario Davalos’ new book and all his work, visit mariodavalos.com.
Maisch’s next solo show will be at the Fairbanks Art Association’s Wandering Bear Gallery in May 2021.
