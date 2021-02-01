When Susie Hackett answers the phone, she speaks in a calm, annunciating manner and uses a low sonorous voice familiar to people in Fairbanks.
Hackett is a radio host, and this month marks her 30th anniversary of working at the KUAC radio station, where she has been hosting such shows as “Afternoon Concert,” “Sunday Opera Show” and “After the Opera.”
In the small Fairbanks community, she said that listeners recognize her if she bumps into them in a grocery store and they get into conversation.
“Don’t I hear you on the radio?” they ask her sooner than later. To stay incognito, Hackett would need to stay quiet.
Besides being a host for several music-themed shows at KUAC, Hackett acts as an on-call announcer for various broadcasted meetings and interviews musicians and actors.
“I love meeting interesting guests from all over the place,” she said. “But not only meeting them — I enjoy talking to them and learning about their process and how they work.”
From all the interviews she has done, Hackett can’t pick her favorite: she said all of them seem special, and “naming something would be unfair.”
Developing a voice
Hackett’s career at the radio started early. When she was in high school in Pennsylvania, she became a part of a very small radio program in which students discussed philosophy, culture and “whatever you talk about at that age.” Back then, the manager told Hackett that she had a good voice for radio, but it took her years before she learned what he really meant — and before she truly developed her radio voice.
“I was unpracticed, so I did more practice,” she said.
An English major at Syracuse University, Hackett took classes in broadcasting and worked at the university audio station. After graduating, she worked at a couple of radio stations, in upstate New York and Philadelphia. She moved to Alaska in 1971 and focused on raising her two children, Michael and Amy, before she answered a call in 1991 for volunteer announcers at KUAC. That’s where she has stayed since then.
Working on the radio for three decades, Hackett witnesses the industry changing shape. Staff went from using reel-to-reel tapes to DATs to CDs; hosts who were broadcasting live switched to pre-recording; and with the audience changing, the radio programs changed as well.
Another change she witnessed in the radio world was the type of people who end up working there. “Some 30-40 years ago, people who actually did the job that I do now were, for the most part, people who had a really good voice — a certain kind of delivery,” she said. “Now, it’s less about the voice and more about the expertise.”
The thing is, originally, low male voices sounded better through microphones. As technology developed, it broadened the definition of who could do broadcasting.
“When I first started it was a very male-oriented business, in parts because lower registers were more easily picked up,” she said. “Forget the socially correct part; it was a question of the sound.”
Hackett was lucky to have a voice that went through the microphone reasonably well even then. “I could actually make a sound that was a good enough sound,” she said.
As time went by, Hackett says she became more experienced and now, if technical issues appear on air, she can be more philosophical about them. But her work still keeps her busy in a team where everyone is “trying to keep their hands on different pots that are boiling.”
Challenges amid a pandemic
Hackett wants to continue her radio work, “until the sound in the headphones” tells her otherwise. “It is something I can do,” she said, “and something I can do within a framework of being a person who does other things too.”
When not working Hackett values spending time with her husband James and talking to her two grown-up children who now live in the Los Angeles area, but stay in touch digitally.
“It’s an interesting part of being miles away, but talking continuously with all the connectivity,” she said.
Before the pandemic, Hackett and her husband were traveling out of state all the time and visited their 4-year-old grandson and children.
Of course, the pandemic changed her work life as well. To keep that station running in a safe manner, only one person at a time is allowed in the studio, which makes several of Hackett’s programs impossible to record. Staying optimistic, Hackett sees these changes as a chance to become inventive and adapt new ways to work, even after the pandemic.
But of course Hackett said she is looking forward to live, locally produced programming to come back, and probably so do the listeners.
“I think what strikes me is that there is a lot of loyalty to the station by a lot of people,” Hackett said. “People feel that they have a stake in KUAC; they contribute to it. They develop a sense of belonging and the sense of being a part of it.”
That loyalty of the audience in a small community fosters a much more intimate relationship between the listers and the host, affecting the very nature of Hackett’s work at the radio.
“I think you focus on the fact these are your friends and you are talking even If you don’t know them you see them around “ It is more about communicating and trying to be friendly and welcoming when you are the host at the radio.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.