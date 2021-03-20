One new detail emerged Friday in the roof collapse at Spenard Builders Supply.
The hardware store was abruptly evacuated on Wednesday after a loud noise was heard from above, according to Renee Braun, operations administrator at the Spenard corporate office in Anchorage.
The roof collapsed sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. No one was hurt, according to the Fairbanks Fire Department.
Braun referred further questions to the store manager, who could not be reached. The hardware store is closed and the parking lot remains blocked off.
Last year, a roof collapsed on a warehouse elsewhere on the Spenard property.
The snow load in Fairbanks is about half of what city building code requires roofs to bear, according to measurements by the National Weather Service.
