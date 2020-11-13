A gas station at a major Fairbanks intersection has been closed since a motor vehicle collision caused a fuel spill two weeks ago.
According to a news release on the Alaska State Trooper website, Timothy Arthur Pilon, 64, was driving a GMC SUV the evening of Oct. 29 when he blacked out while pulling into the Sourdough Fuel gas station at the intersection of Farmers Loop Road and Steese Highway.
Troopers, fire personnel and multiple hazardous materials agencies responded at 5:20 p.m. after getting word that the SUV hit a jersey barrier and had damaged a 5,000 gallon liquid fuel holding tank.
Steese Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief David Daniell said he was told Pilon suffered a possible medical issue and “hit the gas” when he entered the parking lot. The SUV tipped onto its side and came to a stop against a fence.
“Luckily, it didn’t actually hit the tank but it did damage some piping that leads from the above ground tank and goes underground to feed the pumps,” Daniell said. “It wasn’t a big leak. I’m going to estimate approximately 20 gallons spilled. It wasn’t under pressure coming out, and they were able to hit the shutoffs and got it under control rather quickly.”
Daniell said Pilon’s wife drove him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after EMTs assessed his condition.
According to the trooper news release, investigation revealed Pilon was driving under the influence and he was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of DUI, reckless driving and fifth-degree criminal mischief, according to troopers. Online court records show Pilon was arraigned Nov. 6 in Fairbanks court but charging documents have yet to be filed.
Sourdough Fuel is owned by the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and operates three gas stations in Fairbanks as well as a bulk plant on Illinois Street. Multiple attempts to contact managers at both the Fairbanks office and the ASRC offices in Anchorage remained unanswered as of press time Thursday.
