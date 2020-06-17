Hugh Matherly was in his family’s 2002 Dodge Caravan, on his way from Harding Lake on Saturday to work a shift as a sandwich artist at Subway, when he saw the flash of a small animal cross the Richardson Highway in front of him.
It was about 3:30 p.m., and the 16-year-old estimates he was driving about 70 mph when he abruptly veered left and then — trying to correct himself — veered right, and rolled the van into the median, totaling it.
Matherly, a son of Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly, walked away with a few scratches, a headache and a new appreciation for the fragility of life. He thinks he would probably have been thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, maybe death, if he hadn’t been wearing his seat belt.
“It literally happened in 5 seconds. I could have died in 5 seconds just like that,” he said.
The mayor shared the story at Monday’s City Council meeting and agreed to be interviewed with his son on Tuesday. The father and son were shaken but grateful. Hugh said he is sore but has no serious injuries.
The younger Matherly, who became a licensed driver six months ago, said he had been out at the lake visiting friends, swimming and enjoying a sunny, hot day before work.
“It was a pretty boring ride,” he said. “There wasn’t much traffic on the road.”
He saw the animal — maybe a fox or a hare — cross in front of him at about Mile 344 near Moose Creek.
“It really scared me because it just ran out in front of me really fast,” he said.
He said he turned the wheel to avoid the animal and then turned it again to try to correct himself when he started to go off the road.
“I think I just swerved too much and I swerved too fast,” he said. “I tried to slam on the brakes.”
The van went out of control. He took his hands off of the steering wheel and braced himself against the seat.
“I saw my windshield was cracked and I was looking at the pavement,” he said. “There was nothing else I could do.”
The van rolled two or three times and landed on the passenger side. He said he hung off of his seat, suspended by his seat belt. The first thing he felt was a huge surge of adrenaline, he said.
“It was just so much adrenaline,” he said,” it was just kind of hard to believe that it happened.”
About 15 seconds later, a man walked up, kicked in the windshield and told him to unbuckle.
“I was kind of amazed that I could walk and talk,” the teenager said. “I was just looking at my arms and I could move them.”
“I don’t think that if I had broken anything, I would have been able to feel it,” he added.
The crowd of motorists stopping to help swelled to about 20 people, he said. Someone had him lie down on the road. Someone called his father. An ambulance and Alaska State Troopers arrived.
The mayor said he remembers the name of the woman who called: Mitzy. She reassured him, telling him that Hugh could walk and talk.
“She kept talking to me (then) she gave the phone to Hugh,” Matherly said. “His first words to me were ‘I’m sorry, dad.’”
The mayor said he requires his children to abide by the law and wear seat belts, and it has paid off.
“I took a little victory lap in my mind,” he said. “Hugh listened and I am so glad he did.”
