The school district is replacing theater curtains at four schools with flame retardant curtains at a cost of $85,085.
The new curtains will be installed in Hering Auditorium at Lathrop High School, North Pole High School's Oehring Auditorium, the North Pole Middle School Auditorium and the West Valley High School Performing Arts Center, according to Yumi McCulloch, public relations director for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Those schools’ curtains were flagged for replacement during a rigging inspection of school theaters in 2018. Inspectors found that the stage curtains were overdue for dry cleaning or replacement with flame retardant curtains, McCulloch wrote in an email.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends flame retardant fabric in public buildings. The school district is working with the Fairbanks Fire Department to comply with the recommendations.
“Our current curtains in Hering, NPH, NPM and WVH are all 100% cotton and treated with flame retardant chemicals that deteriorate significantly after 5 years without proper maintenance,” McCulloch wrote. “To maintain the flame retardant qualities of our curtains, they would need to be professionally dry cleaned every five years and could only be serviced out of state which requires us to ship the curtains at a significant cost.”
The new curtains, by Rose Brand, which also makes the draperies for the Radio City Music Hall, will be made from flame retardant synthetic fiber.
“That means they only require light maintenance that staff can perform and remain flame retardant for the life of the curtain,” McCulloch said. “This places the liability on the manufacturer and not the school district regarding fire safety.”
The curtains currently hanging in the Oehring Auditorium at North Pole High were installed in 1986. The curtains in the performing arts theater at West Valley High were installed in 2000. Hering Auditorium’s curtains were installed in 2009. McCulloch said the curtains at the North Pole Middle School Auditorium are at least 10 years old.
The school district held a bidding process for purchasing the new curtains and two vendors responded, according to McCulloch. The Board of Education approved the purchase earlier this month.
