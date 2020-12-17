A group of mostly-Democratic state lawmakers is calling on the governor to join 38 other states and issue a mask mandate.
This comes as Alaska’s COVID-19 case numbers popped up over 500 cases again in the daily virus report on Wednesday. The state also reported two new deaths.
Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, led the effort in which 11 legislators wrote to Gov. Mike Dunleavy that hospital beds are filling up, schools need to be opened and decisive action is needed to get Alaskans through the pandemic. The Dec. 14 letter, on Wool’s letterhead, is signed by 10 House Democrats and one independent.
“More than half the state’s population is under a mask mandate due to the responsible action of municipal leaders. However, much of the state does not have this capability,” the letter reads. “In Fairbanks, our borough does not have health powers and our city mayor refuses to enact a mandate. While enforcement challenges are cited as a barrier to implementation, simply having a uniform statewide mandate sends a strong message that COVID is the emergency which the governor’s office has already declared it to be.”
Dunleavy renewed a Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration for the state of Alaska this week. It will expire Jan. 15.
The lawmakers say people will obey a mask mandate “simply because it is enshrined as a policy,” much like the state ban on smoking in enclosed public places and workplaces, which went into effect in 2018.
In addition to Wool, the letter is signed by Representatives Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, Harriet Drummond, D-Anchorage, Sara Hannan, D-Juneau, Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Sitka, Ivy Spohnholz, D-Anchorage, Geran Tarr, D-Anchorage, Tiffany Zulkosky, D-Bethel, and Rep.-elect Liz Snyder, D-Anchorage. The letter is also signed by Ketchikan Independent Rep. Dan Ortiz.
Alaska has one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates among the states but case count reports show the virus continues to spread exponentially. State officials are anticipating numbers to level off after some holiday spikes.
The number of deaths in Alaska from COVID-19 has risen to 180. The most recent deaths are two men, from Anchorage and Chugiak, both in their 60s, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska was 616 Wednesday with 51 of those in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The Fairbanks borough recently surpassed two other Alaska regions for its rising daily case count per 100,000 people, which is 68 when averaged over 14 days. The three regions doing better than the Fairbanks borough are the Interior Region, the Northwest Region and the Southeast Region, including Juneau.
Local leaders in the Fairbanks area have refused to introduce a mask mandate citing a lack of authority to do so and a lack of capacity to enforce it.
Dunleavy has also resisted mandating face masks saying at a Tuesday news conference that he sees many people making the choice to cover their face in a public place.
“If you go to a store,” he said, “you will see many folks wearing a mask voluntarily.”
The letter to the governor from state lawmakers pointed out that Jeff Cook, chairman of the board that oversees the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and Pollack “PJ” Simon Jr., chairman and chief of Tanana Chiefs Conference, which operates Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, “affirmed Alaska’s need for a mandate.”
The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospital patients in Alaska was listed on Wednesday as 146. Fifteen virus patients are on ventilators, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ daily virus report.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.