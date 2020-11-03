With thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted, many of the Interior races for state House leave much unknown. These are races to represent areas from Ester to Goldstream to Fort Wainwright and areas in between as well as a large portion of the northern and eastern Interior.
Results below are as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
House District 1
As it currently stands, Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon appears to hold a lead in his race for House District 1, encompassing downtown Fairbanks and areas of Fort Wainwright.
More than 1,700 absentee ballots have been received from voters in House District 1 and won’t begin to be counted until next week, meaning this still could be either man’s race.
That being said, election night preliminaries had LeBon feeling cautiously optimistic.
“It's a better lead than I had two years ago so that's encouraging,” LeBon joked.
The incumbent won his race in 2018 by a single vote after an initial tie and then months of legal disputes with Democratic candidate Kathryn Dodge.
“Two years ago I had a lead on election night and then the early voting erased much of that lead and then the absentee ballots returned the lead and then the questioned ballots created the tie,” LeBon said. “So, I have learned my lessons. I'm not spiking any footballs. I'm waiting for early votes and I'm waiting for absentees to come in.”
Democratic candidate Christopher Quist could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday night.
House District 1 was held for multiple terms by former Democratic Rep. Scott Kawasaki, who now serves in the Senate, before shifting to a Republican-held district by LeBon’s one-vote victory in 2018. The district remains classified by many as a heavily purple segment of Fairbanks voters.
House District 2
Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks, looks poised to win a sixth term representing Fort Wainwright and surrounding neighborhoods.
The former Fairbanks mayor drew 1,616 votes to Democratic challenger Jeremiah Youmans’ 639 votes with three of four precincts reporting on Tuesday.
House District 3
Incumbent Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, ran unopposed for his seat this election, making him the only Interior candidate who may have been able to take the night off Tuesday.
Prax was appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and approved by House Republicans to fill the seat after former North Pole Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson resigned from the House earlier this year to take a position with the state Office of Children’s Services.
House District 4
In House District 4, the vote count is leaning toward the reelection of Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins, who is ahead by more than 15% against the first-time political nominee Republican Keith Kurber.
Hopkins said he expected the race to be close. He said the number of absentee ballots outstanding makes it difficult to determine the outcome, but it means “high turnout, and that’s exciting.”
Hopkins spent time sign-waving on Farmers Loop and the Steese Highway with his family and friends. As always in his campaigning, he said that he enjoyed listening to what is on people’s minds, even though this year it meant mostly phone conversations.
Kurber, running his first campaign, waved signs at various Fairbanks locations and enjoyed the encouraging response from the drivers. He said he knocked on more than 1,300 doors.
“If you are gonna represent people, you gotta talk to them,” he said.
Though he wishes he could see the outcome quicker, Kurber said he feels “tickled” and optimistic about the race.
House District 5
Republican challenger Kevin McKinley is leading Democratic incumbent Adam Wool in the race for House District 5.
With eight of nine precincts in the race reporting day of votes, McKinley is garnering 51.49% of votes cast so far. But more than 2,100 absentee and mail-in ballots remain to be factored.
Speaking to the News-Miner just after 10 p.m. on election night, both candidates said it’s simply too soon to know who is going to win this seat.
Speaking to McKinley’s slight lead, Wool said he would of course rather be the one in front but that there are still a lot of votes to be counted. He added that his campaign’s research indicates that absentee and mail-in ballots in the race will lean Democratic, giving him some confidence that McKinley’s election night lead can be overturned.
“I’m not freaking out,” Wool said.
McKinley, who lost to Wool in the same race in 2018, said he is also not giving too much weight to the early results.
“It’s a close race,” he said. “I think the thing right now is just to be patient and let the process work.”
House District 6
Retired teacher Mike Cronk is ahead of four opponents to represent House District 6 in the Alaska Legislature. To win, he’ll need to hang onto his lead with thousands of votes yet to be counted.
With 17 of 33 precincts reporting, election night results show that Cronk, a 50-year-old Republican from Tok, drew 2,415 votes to Democrat Julia Hnilicka’s 1,004 votes. Both are first-time candidates for state office.
Hnilicka, 35, of Nenana, is one of two candidates from Nenana, located 55 miles southwest of Fairbanks. Elijah Verhagen, a 30-year-old legislative aide and brother of the Nenana mayor, drew 381 votes in his race for House District 6. Verhagen is a former Republican who ran as an undeclared candidate.
Vernon Carlson, a 58-year-old nonpartisan from Cantwell and a member of the Denali Borough school board, drew 144 votes, early election results showed.
Deborah Riley, 66, is a retired prosecutor from Slana who ran an independent campaign drawing 67 votes.
House District 6 includes almost the entire eastern portion of Alaska, the eastern half of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, villages in the Yukon Flats and dips down into the Denali Borough.