Does the Fairbanks Fire Department need more paramedics?
The Fairbanks Firefighters Union says yes. They need help dealing with the rising number of ambulance calls. Union president Scott Raygor said he has noticed an increase in drug-related calls over the last 20 years along with more calls from residents seeking assistance for non-emergency medical problems.
“We get calls all of the time because someone has a headache and they want us to deal with it,” Raygor said.
Longtime Councilman and former Fairbanks Mayor Jerry Cleworth says no. He thinks the real problem is the union is failing to fully staff every shift — due to illness, vacation, injuries and other reasons — and says the department needs an audit.
The population served by the Fire Department has not increased, Cleworth said. The department has above-average staffing compared with similar-sized cities, he added.
“We staff for enough ambulances to do what we need to do in the city, but a lot of times our staffing is not here for various reasons,” Cleworth said.
The disagreement fueled a meeting that could not be held for lack of a quorum — a first in the 10 years Clerk Danyielle Snider has been with the city — and has spilled over onto social media.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly moved forward with applying for federal grant money for three new positions at the Fire Department, according to a Wednesday announcement. Raygor said the request is almost $1 million. If the request is successful, council approval will be needed to accept the money.
Cleworth, Councilman David Pruhs and Councilman Aaron Gibson are concerned strings attached to the money are too big of a burden.
They missed a special meeting that was hastily called on Tuesday by Matherly to discuss Resolution No. 49-16 authorizing the city to apply for the U.S. Homeland Security grant known as the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant.
Cleworth and Gibson were both reached by phone and said they had a scheduling conflict. The union criticized them on Facebook, stating “safety is not their priority.”
“These three members actively refused to accept federal relief funds to keep our community safe,” the Facebook post states. “What does this mean for you? Increased call volume and lack of staffing has forced Fairbanks Fire Department to stack calls, creating wait times for citizens experiencing a medical emergency.”
Cleworth said stacking calls is commonplace and that the union is stirring up fear.
“Almost every department in the nation stacks calls,” he said. “It’s not unusual. They say this to make you afraid of it. … The fact is Fairbanks pays for 14 people on a shift and very rarely do we have 14.”
A slide presentation shared by Teal Soden, city communications director, shows the city currently has four SAFER employees, boosting Fire Department staffing from 43 to 47. The city pays a portion of those grant-funded employees’ compensation.
The new grant would pay for 100% of the compensation, but the city would not be allowed to reduce staffing at the department for the duration of the three-year grant. That means the four currently grant-funded positions would be required to be retained at a cost of $812,728 through 2023.
Gibson said the city administration was trying to rush the council’s decision to apply for the new grant. Matherly hand-carried a resolution about the SAFER grant to the council at its last regular meeting on May 18. When that resolution failed in a 3-3 vote, the mayor called the special meeting to revisit the issue before the Wednesday grant deadline.
Gibson said he does not want the city to waive its authority to reduce staffing at the fire department in exchange for grant money. He said he might be willing to apply next year after the current SAFER grant expires.
Hiring more paramedics would help the city maintain its current level of service, according to the city administration.
Stacking calls is not routine, Raygor said. He said it’s serious.
“Your daughter is choking and she is waiting 20 minutes. What are your thoughts on that?” he said. “We don’t think we should play odds with peoples’ lives.”
