The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will resume meeting in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers with reduced capacity, social distancing and the required wearing of face masks.
The assembly OK’d the new public meeting guidelines Thursday.
Up to six of nine assembly members will be allowed to meet in the chambers — the rest will attend telephonically or online — and the audience capacity is being reduced to 15 people due to social distancing guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next assembly meeting is Thursday, June 18.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all public meetings have been held telephonically or online since March.
“The Borough Clerk’s Office will coordinate the in-person attendance of the assembly members on a rotating basis, as needed,” a memorandum signed this past Thursday by Presiding Officer Christopher Quist and approved by the assembly stated.
Borough residents and others will be able to testify telephonically or in person.
The lobby of the borough administrative center and the assembly chambers will have tape on the floor showing people where to walk.
“If there is more than 15 public members attending and wanting to testify, the tape and signs have been placed on the floor of both the assembly chambers lobby and the first floor lobby marking where people should stand to maintain social distancing while waiting to testify. Both the security guard and staff will direct the traffic flow as needed,” states a plan known as the Assembly Chambers COVID-19 Operational Mitigation Plan.
The cloth public chairs have been removed from the chambers and replaced with chairs that can be disinfected. Areas of the chambers will be cleaned after each meeting, and disinfectant wipes will be made available for the people to clean the public hearing area between testifiers.
The Chizmar Room, adjacent to the assembly chambers, will be closed because “social distancing cannot be maintained,” the mitigation plan states.
The borough administration is also working under an operational plan for mitigating COVID-19. That plan, dated May 26, also puts an emphasis on physical distancing.
“Members of the public should interact with FNSB employees in person only if there is no other way to reasonably conduct essential business,” it states.
It requires face coverings of borough employees and visitors, who should stand 6 feet apart.
“Where practical, the FNSB has installed physical barriers, such as clear plastic sneeze guards, in areas with direct public contact,” according to the plan.
It says borough employees must avoid meeting together, may not touch each other and must avoid riding together in vehicles. Employees are asked to frequently wash their hands.
“All touchpoints and common service areas will be sanitized immediately after each public contact or every hour,” the plan states.
The plan calls for public employees to limit nonessential work travel.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.