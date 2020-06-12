Rick Solie has defeated Alison Carter in the hotly contested race for District 3 on the seven-member Golden Valley Electric Association board of directors, the electricity cooperative has announced.
Solie, a former member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, prevailed 638-563, or 53% to 47%. District 3 voter participation was 19%.
GVEA describes District 3 as the area south of Chena Small Tracts and east of Chena Pump to Rosie Creek; the west side of Fairbanks, south of the Chena River, west of Peger Road and south of Airport Way; north of the Richardson Highway to Woll Road; and south of the Chena River and Chena Slough over to Nordale Road; and the Richardson Highway west of Mile 352.
The election was been marked by allegations that Solie would have a conflict of interest on the board because his consulting firm has International Tower Hills Mine as a client. The company is hoping to build a gold mine in the area of Livengood, in Golden Valley's service area, and would need power from the utility. Solie has said he would recuse himself if a conflict did arise.
Supporters of Solie's opponent, Carter, also accused Solie of being unfit for the board due to numerous violations of motor vehicle law.
Both candidates embarked on extensive letter-to-the editor campaigns in the Daily News-Miner.
Solie replaces longtime board member Rick Schikora, who served for 34 years.
Ballots were due Tuesday in the election, which also included Districts 1 and 2.
In District 1, incumbent David Messier defeated Aren Gunderson, 814-456, or 64% to 36%. Voter participation was 20%.
District 1 includes the railroad industrial area, which includes Well Street and Phillips Field Road south of the Johansen Expressway to the Chena River; Graehl Subdivision north of Dry Slough to Hamilton Avenue and north of Adak Avenue; heading north out of Fairbanks, the general area west of the Steese Highway, including Fox, Chatanika, Haystack and Elliott Highway; Farmers Loop Road, Goldstream, Murphy Dome and Sheep Creek roads; the University of Alaska; College Road and north of Noyes Slough, excluding Lemeta Subdivision south of College Road.
In District 2, incumbent Tom DeLong won a three-way race with 688 votes, or 54%. Savanah Fletcher received 403 votes and Heidi Titchenal received 183 votes. Voter participation was 20%.
District 2 includes the Lemeta Subdivision south of College Road; the general area south of Noyes Slough and north of the Chena River; Doyon Estates; Danby Street; Aurora Subdivision, Geist Road; University West; west of Chena Pump Road, including Rosie Creek and Chena Ridge; Goldhill Road; Ester; and the Parks Highway south to Mile 343.
