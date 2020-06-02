The first flight of Arctic Wolves from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division returned home from the Middle East on Saturday. These approximately 300 soldiers were the advance party for 2,000 individuals from the Fort Wainwright-based unit, the rest of whom will be arriving gradually over the next several months.
Having just completed a nine-month tour of duty in Iraq, Syria and Kuwait, as part of a joint task force, the soldiers were likely pleased to be arriving on home soil. But, due to ongoing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, it’ll be two full weeks before they can get out to their favorite Fairbanks hangouts.
For Maj. Robert Hales, the brigade’s surgeon, this means having to wait before he can “get out into the woods.” Speaking with reporters Saturday, Hales, who is returning from his second deployment with the Army, said it is wonderful to be home.
“It’s great! I, like a bunch of people, have made Alaska my home. I’m a state resident. I live in North Pole,” he said. “Flying over the mountains, there’s no better feeling. It’s like, ‘I’m finally back home.’”
According to Hales, it was a rougher-than-usual journey back to Fairbanks. He explained that virus restrictions meant that the soldiers were not allowed to alight the plane as it stopped at various airports on its route to Alaska. The soldiers spent roughly 20 hours on the plane without being able to leave.
He noted that the deployment, too, was not untouched by the pandemic. Hales made the lockdown in Iraq sound similar to the situation in the United States.
“All of our bases closed down and they didn’t allow anyone in or out without certain passes,” he said. “Screenings in and out, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing. They shut down all the gyms and barber shops.
“But we’re looking forward to the back side of that,” he added, “and definitely getting back to the community.”
Around 4 p.m., the advance party began streaming off the chartered commercial airliner. After stepping off the plane, they were met by Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was masked and shaking soldiers’ hands, welcoming them home. Many of the soldiers were already wearing face masks too; those who were bare-faced were offered masks by Army staff as they made their way to a line of buses.
Lt. Miles White, task force reserve medical operations officer, explained that the entire group was already on a strict restriction of movement protocol prior to their departure from Kuwait. The two-week quarantine that soldiers are required to undergo upon arrival in the U.S., he said, is like “double quarantining” them. According to White, all soldiers had their temperatures taken prior to boarding the plane.
“When the plane landed at FAI, they got off and were placed directly onto sanitized buses, wearing PPE,” he said. “We had a medic on each bus, and they filled out a COVID-screening questionnaire while they were on the bus.”
The questionnaire required that all soldiers enter their personal details and list any symptoms they’ve had that may indicate the presence of the virus.
After the soldiers and their luggage were loaded onto buses and trucks, Fairbanks Police Department provided an escort for the convoy as it made its way back to Fort Wainwright a little after 5 p.m. Friends, families and supportive local residents lined up along some sections of Airport Way, as well as streets within the installation, to celebrate the troops’ return.
“As soon as they get off the bus, a medic takes their temperature,” White said. “Everyone who failed the questionnaire or had a temperature of 99.5 degrees or above would have been pulled aside.”
According to White, all 301 soldiers on the plane were screened and no one showed any symptoms or a high temperature.
Quarantine in Fairbanks
On Saturday evening, once all the soldiers were processed and underwent health screening, a brief ceremony was held at Fort Wainwright. Families were not present due to public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, all 301 soldiers are quarantined. For the first 48 hours, White said, a medic was present in each building. Through the two-week quarantine, soldiers in the barracks will have their temperature tested twice daily, and meals will be delivered three times a day.
“Soldiers also have the option to order takeout, which a lot of them have done,” White said.
Married soldiers have been sent home to their spouses and have been ordered to quarantine away from them. Married soldiers are not allowed to leave their homes and will be checked on twice daily. White said that any and all soldiers will be tested if it is deemed necessary.
Staff Sgt. Madeleine Johnson is among those who will be confined to the barracks for the next fortnight. This was her third deployment.
“It feels a lot more different from my past deployments. You can’t go ahead and see your family right away. There’s a lot more restriction,” she said, adding playfully, “It sucks!”
Johnson recounted “hectic days” in which she and others sometimes worked for as many as 18 hours a day and had no sleep. Now, she’s looking forward to eating at her favorite sushi and pho places.
“I’m just looking forward to getting done with quarantine and eating real food, not the same food every day,” she said.
Deployment reflections
While the world’s attention shifted to the pandemic, deployed soldiers from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team still had to carry on working in support of their mission. For Hales, this meant “a lot of meetings but a lot of having to do split-second decision stuff.”
“My job was basically looking over all the medical assets for the brigade and task force in Iraq. So if something flared up, I had to make sure the medevac was there,” he said.
Hales said his most memorable moment of the deployment was the Iranian missile attack at Al-Asad Air Base in January. While no one was killed during the attack, some individuals from the Fort Wainwright unit were there at the time. Hales described it as a “very intense” moment and thanked the leadership who helped lead the troops through it.
“We all suffered through those eight hours. It was very intense, but we started healing right away. We came together, very tight. We started talking more. We started enjoying each other more. Since we all went through that hard time together, we came together very close knit. There’s a bond that you really can’t describe,” Hales said. “When I saw my friends and fellow staff officers that morning, the amount of joy I had just in seeing their faces was incredible. And the fact that we didn’t have anyone die was a win.
“It gave us avenues to be closer as a unit,” he continued. “You always hear about stuff like that. For it to happen, just watching all those missiles come in… I really learned who I was, and kind of learned what some of my patients go through and learned to lean on relationships. I have a great wife. She’s stationed in San Antonio, she’s an Army nurse. But talking to her daily, just saying ‘Hey this is what I’m going through’ and being able to work through that stuff.”
Hales said that many of his fellow troops have already spoken at length about which local spots they’re most excited to get back to, from Hoodoo to the Chena Pump House.
“We’re just glad to be back,” Hales said. “You’ll see us out there again.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.