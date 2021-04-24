From a history-making vote by Sen. Lisa Murkowski to a kerfuffle by the mysterious news blogger “The Blue Alaskan” with a popular conservative blogger, here are five things to know in Alaska politics.
Sen. Murkowski breaks the tie
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski emerged as the lone Republican and pivotal vote this week to confirm Vanita Gupta as U.S. Associate Attorney General.
Gupta, a civil rights attorney, becomes the first Indian-American to achieve the No. 3 post at the U.S. Department of Justice. Murkowski’s decision to break ranks with Republicans in the Senate to support President Biden’s nominee determined the outcome. Pundits described the 51-49 vote Wednesday as a “small bipartisan win.”
Murkowski, who met with Gupta prior to the confirmation, followed up with comments on the Senate floor.
“I felt that I was speaking to a woman who had not only committed her professional life to try to get to the basis of these injustices — to try not just to direct a little bit of money and put a program in place and and walk away and call it a day — but truly try to make a difference.”
Gupta had broad support beyond Washington, D.C., that spanned the Fraternal Order of Police and civil rights groups.
Gupta will oversee the department’s civil rights litigation. Divisions within the DOJ she will manage include civil, anti-trust and the environment.
Murkowski said she saw Gupta impressed her, as “deeply, deeply committed to matters of justice.”
Air travel predicted to take off
While Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a lawsuit this week over the CDC shutdown of big cruise-ship voyages since 2020, the nation’s airports are preparing for a busy summer travel season in 2021.
Fairbanks International Airport described as “unprecedented” the number of passenger flights forecast for its summer seasonal and year-round carriers.
The airport predicts a 33% increase in seat capacity over 2019, an indicator of the supply and demand for air travel. The uptick shows that demand is higher than pre-pandemic levels. Vacationers who previously traveled via cruise ships to Alaska are likely booking flights instead. Alaska’s cruise ship industry accounts for $3 billion in GDP revenues annually. The forecast for increased air traffic is a sign that things are looking up.
Fairbanks International Airport is “expecting a record year in number of flights and passengers,” according to the airport’s spring newsletter, Flight Lines.
Commercial air service in Fairbanks includes Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Ravn, Condor Airlines and 40-Mile Air.
Alaska air group reports net loss
After delivering disappointing news this week to Wall Street, Alaska Air Group CEO Brad Tilden expressed optimism that the company’s revenues are on a “long runway for growth.”
Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Sea-Tac based Alaska Airlines, reported a net loss of $430 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The company showed a $1.3 billion net loss in 2020 using GAAP — generally accepted accounting principles — compared to net income of $769 million in 2019, according to Alaska Air Group.
Commercial air traffic slowed from Covid-19 restrictions, which are beginning to ease.
“We are not out of the woods, but we are seeing signs of brighter days ahead,” Tilden said.
“We’re positioned to come out of this crisis with our balance sheet unimpaired and our competitive advantages intact,” he added, “and both of these set us up for a strong future and a long runway for growth.”
Alaska’s economy relies on summer tourism.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy recently announced that the state will offer vacationers arriving at Alaska airports this summer free Covid-19 vaccinations, prompting national coverage of the unusual promotion.
The Dunleavy administration also plans to tap federal relief dollars for an ad campaign to promote summer tourism and offer a relief package for hospitality businesses that incurred losses from the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is not a snow job
A team at Eielson Air Force Base recently completed an only-in-Alaska experiment that tested the “blast mitigation properties of snow,” according to a news release from the base.
The Junior Force Warfighter Operations, in the area of materials and manufacturing, developed a no-cost blast pressure detection system for the test.
The team “designed a functional snow barrier,” according to the news report. And, the result?
Snow packs may be deployed as military tools “for reducing the damaging effects of an explosion.”
“This test was a big success,” 1st Lt. Tyler Despard, the test designer, said.
“Not only did we support EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] warfighters but also future strategy by developing a new tool for Arctic operations.”
The U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy recently issued Arctic policies, with a focus on Alaska, which positions the U.S. as an Arctic nation. The Arctic increasingly holds the interest of other nations for its natural resources and as a sea route for commerce.
‘Must Read’ must have moved?
Suzanne Downing, founder of Must Read Alaska, may need to open a Florida franchise for her popular conservative political news blog.
The Blue Alaskan, a partisan blog of The Anchorage Press, is raising questions about Downing’s status as an Alaska resident.
Is this another spat by the liberal-leaning Blue Alaskan with Downing, a former Alaska Republican Party official? Or something more?
Downing and her husband bought a house in Florida in 2020. The couple in 2021 filed for a homestead exemption that is now the subject of review by the Leon County, Florida, property tax appraiser, the Blue Alaskan reports.
“Individuals who file for the Homestead Tax Exemption must spend a majority of their time in the State of Florida to qualify as residents and receive the Homestead Tax Exemption,” the Blue Alaskan reports.
In 2016, Downing left her job as Alaska GOP spokesperson. Her husband, Patrick Yack, had accepted a job as executive director of the Florida Public Broadcasting Service, according to The Florida Times Union. Alaska media reported that Downing would stay in Alaska part time and keep her Alaska residency.
Fast forward to 2021.
On LinkedIn, Downing lists her location as Alaska, and on social media, Downing states Alaska is her home state. Neither statement is an explicit claim to residency of Alaska.
The Blue Alaskan said it reached out to the Leon County, Florida, property appraiser to determine whether Downing is a full-time resident of Alaska or Florida.
If she is a Florida resident, Downing cannot claim a Permanent Fund Dividend going forward. As an Alaska full-time resident, she faces challenges claiming a Florida homestead exemption.
An initial post by the Blue Alaskan on the Anchorage Post was taken down and a “404” error message shows up, when the link is clicked. But the Blue Alaskan — who writes under a nom de plume without disclosing an identity — published the following missive:
The Leon County Property Appraiser (LCPA) confirmed that Downing/Yack applied for a new Homestead Exemption on March 1, 2021, for tax year 2021.
Yesterday, April 1, 2021, Downing wrote on the Must Read Alaska Facebook page:
“I told Florida that I maintain my residency here [Alaska] and have a business here [Alaska] and they granted me the exemption anyway. I did not file for the PFD.”
We reached out to the LCPA via phone seeking to clarify Downing’s comment that she informed Florida of her Alaska residency.
LCPA Supervisor Ken Preston told us that Downing/Yack wrote on their recently filed March 1, 2021 Homestead Exemption Application, that Downing “Own(s) an Alaskan business and a vehicle there (Alaska).”
The Blue Alaskan claims that an anonymous complaint was made against Downing and her husband with the property appraiser in Florida, prompting a review. (Who could that be?)
The Leon County Property Appraiser requested, via a “certified fraud letter,” that Downing provide documentation, including her Florida Driver’s license and proof of physical address, to receive her homestead exemption for fiscal 2021, according to the Blue Alaskan.
According to Downing’s Must Read Alaska Facebook page:
“Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.”
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.