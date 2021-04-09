Some roofs have collapsed under this winter’s heavy snow load, and government officials are evaluating roofs at public facilities throughout the borough and the school district for potential problems, according to a joint news release Friday from the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the school district.
Hunter Elementary School, which was evacuated on Thursday on suspicion of structural problems, is preparing for remote learning during the coming week as officials determine whether the building is safe to occupy.
The school could remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“It is unknown at this time if the building will be safe for occupancy for the remainder of the school year,” the news release reads.
The problem at Hunter was noticed by an employee of the school who reported “a large crack along the wall above the windows in the library that had not been there the previous day. The ceiling also seemed to be bowing,” according to the news release.
Students and staff walked to Lathrop High School, Hunter’s regular evacuation site, and spent the day in the gymnasium as parents picked up their children. Buses ran at the normal time.
Borough and city engineers continued to assess the building Friday. While the borough owns school district buildings, the school district provides maintenance and they coordinate on large-scale projects and repairs.
“I am grateful for the awareness of Hunter Elementary staff to notice the damage to the building and evacuate students and staff,” Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said in a prepared statement. “Borough engineers are doing a full structural analysis to determine the extent of the damage and develop a plan for the necessary repairs.”
Superintendent Karen Gaborik echoed that.
“I commend Hunter staff for reporting the concern quickly and mobilizing to move their school population to Lathrop,” her prepared statement stated. “I am also very appreciative of Hunter families as they shift to remote learning while we wait to find out the status of the school building. And a huge thanks to the borough for coordinating with us on the safety response while we work to keep school operations running smoothly.”
Updates on the condition of Hunter school will be provided when available, the news release stated.
