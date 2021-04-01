Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service Smokejumpers are conducting training jumps in Interior Alaska skies in preparation for the upcoming fire season. The required refresher and training jumps will occur through April and May, primarily between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Like last year, the annual required smokejumper training jumps are spread out over a longer time period to adjust for smaller groups to mitigate risks in response to COVID-19.
The smokejumpers will be parachuting in these primary areas:
• In and around the Birch Hill area on Fort Wainwright.
• Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project.
• 2.3 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road.
• Nordale Road just north of Chena River Bridge.
Weather permitting, the refresher jumps for returning smokejumpers will occur once or twice per day between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on certain days between now and April 30.
The tempo will increase in May with the addition of rookie jumps and parachuted cargo drops, known as paracargo. The rookie training jumps will occur up to four times a day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 10-14 and May 17-21. The paracargo training in Salcha includes as many as five lifts each day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 4-7. If necessary, alternate dates for paracargo training will occur May 10-14.
Changes may occur due to weather and other limiting factors. Smokejumpers will continue to use these jump spots and the paracargo drop zone for ongoing proficiency training through mid-September.
Pilots should check the Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for information about smokejumper aircraft, and avoid flying over these areas while jumps and paracargo drops are taking place.