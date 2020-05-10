Alaska saw just under 4,000 loans worth nearly $340 million approved by the Small Business Administration in five days after a second round of funding was released for the federal Paycheck Protection Program on April 27.
In the Fairbanks area, that money has moved fast, with banks processing tens of millions of dollars in loans in a matter of days.
The program, which initially launched April 3, offers low-interest, federally backed loans for small businesses to provide up to eight weeks of cash flow. The program is intended to prevent layoffs and business closures. If employers maintain payroll, the portion of the loan used to cover paychecks, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, and other fixed expenses will be forgiven.
The first $349 billion of the CARES Act PPP funding expired after only 14 days. The second round of funding in the amount of $320 billion began April 27, and business-owners in Fairbanks have been quick to move.
As of May 4, Denali State Bank, a locally owned and operated community bank based in Fairbanks, had processed over 400 loans worth more than $40 million.
“Denali State Bank is pleased to provide this level of support to Fairbanks small businesses, particularly during this time of pandemic-related economic uncertainty and financial challenges for many of our Fairbanks based businesses,” said Denali State Bank President and CEO Steve Lundgren in a news release. “This is a tremendous accomplishment in the last 30 days since the PPP program began April 3.
Lundgren said employees worked many nights and through weekends to make sure applications were approved before funding ran out.
Mt. McKinley Bank, another Fairbanks bank, has closed more than over 320 loans worth over $34 million, according to President and CEO Patty Mongold.
“We still have about another 30 to 40 in the pipeline for mostly smaller ones,” she said. “So it’s going to be about another $2 million. We are still receiving applications, but it’s slowed down to a trickle.”
“We were happy to be able to provide that service to our customers and hope it makes the difference for them being able to remain viable businesses,” she added. “Personally, I’m very much looking forward to the time when we reach some kind of normalcy.”
Based on the number and size of the loans processed so far, the second round of funding appears to have been distributed to smaller businesses than the first round. During the first round of funding, 1.6 million loans were processed nationwide. As of May 4, 2.2 million loans had already been processed with second-round funds. The average loan size for the second round is $79,000.
Katie Bender, the community and public relations manager for Northrim Bank, said that was clear in the loan applications Northrim was receiving before it stopped accepting applications.
“The average loan amount on the second round for us, and I believe other institutions, has been lower,” she said.
This is partially to do with a rule-change implemented by the Department of Treasury around the same time as the second-round funding was approved. Businesses are now able to apply for loans based on a 12-week payroll average to account for summer seasonal work from May 1 to Sept. 15. The previous rule cut the average payroll off at June 30, which left many of Alaska’s summer tourism businesses out of the equation.
Bender said, however, that for many businesses the first round of funding simply ran out too quickly.
“We are working through the applications that were received the first time around,” Bender said, adding that the bank is “getting close to the bottom of that pile.”
Bender could not provide the latest number of loans that the bank has processed. According to figures provided to the bank’s investors, through April 16 the bank had processed 1,300 loans totaling $309 million and had approximately 1,100 loans totaling $89 million in progress.
While the money is moving fast, there is still some confusion over certain elements of the program, according to Mongold. She said that both lenders and borrowers are unclear, for example, on how parts of loans used to cover payroll will be forgiven.
“The biggest thing on people’s minds right now, what we’re dealing with, is the fact that there’s not sound guidance on the forgiveness portion,” she said. “People are concerned about that. Borrowers are worried about it. We’re quite anxious to get clear rules from the SBA or the federal government or whoever is going to provide those rules.”
