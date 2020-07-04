A Cessna 180 with two people aboard made an emergency landing in Denali National Park and Preserve on Thursday.
According to a news release from the park, the Alaska Regional Communications Center (ARCC) were notified that a distress signal had been activated southeast of Eielson Visitor Center. The two people in the plane were able to communicate via a satellite device that they were uninjured and had food and water for several days. The plane had been en route to the Kantishna area.
The two were picked up by helicopter and transported to the park entrance where emergency personnel confirmed they were uninjured.
Though the crash site is near Eielson Visitor Center, it is not expected to be visible. Park staff will visit the site and determine what remediation efforts may be needed.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.