A multitude of Fairbanks small businesses and nonprofits have already applied for financial assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program, a $350 billion fund established as part of the federal CARES Act in response to the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The program launched Friday.
These low-interest, federally backed loans for small businesses are being disseminated by the Small Business Administration through local lenders and aim to provide up to eight weeks of cash flow. The act defines small businesses as one that employs fewer than 500 people.
The program is intended to prevent layoffs and business closures. If employers maintain payroll, the portion of the loan used to cover paychecks, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, and other fixed expenses will be forgiven.
Mt. McKinley Bank, one of eight banks statewide providing PPP loans, has already processed over $20 million of loans, according to Patty Mongold, president and CEO of the Fairbanks bank.
“We have right now in our pipeline, in excess of 200 loans for small business customers,” she said.
Similarly, Fairbanks-based Denali State Bank has received applications for a total of more than $30 million, according to President and CEO Steve Lundgren.
“We’ve probably taken applications from about 300 small businesses, and as of right now, we’ve probably processed about a third of those through the SBA portal,” he said.
A number of banks had staff work over the weekend to process the deluge of applications, but disbursement of cash has been delayed due to the absence of important documents that the Small Business Administration only sent to lenders late Tuesday night.
According to Mongold, local lenders were unable to close on the loans and disburse cash until they received a promissory note from the Small Business Administration.
“We’re still in the process of approving our promissory note,” Mongold said. “Once we have that approved internally, we will start sending them out to our borrowers.”
Likewise, Lundgren said Denali State Bank only started closing on loans Wednesday.
“The SBA, until last night, did not release their loan documents for us to use. That slows down actually closing the loans and dispersing funds,” he said.
Lundgren said that once the bank gets those documents out to applicants and receives signed copies back, it can begin disseminating cash. He noted the clear need in the community for these loans.
“I’ll tell you what, we had people who had submitted their application as soon as there was an application to submit, which was before Friday,” he said. “I’ve got a stack of applications on my desk I’m going through right now.”
Mongold added that, because the program was put together so quickly, new rules and regulations are being sent out by the Small Business Administration near daily.
“The latest is that, once we have entered a loan and it’s been approved in the SBA system, we have 10 business days to close that and disperse the funds. That’s the most recent information that we’ve got and it came in today,” Mongold said in an interview Wednesday. “I think they’re doing the best job they can in order to get this into the right hands, and the banks are doing anything they can to help their customers.”
Two local hopefuls
Among the myriad small business owners who applied for one of the Paycheck Protection Program loans is Rebecca Brice Henderson, owner of travel agency Santa’s Travel.
“Of course we forecasted right away that our business would be immediately affected, with the downturn of the airlines,” Henderson said. “I play a pretty active role in the Airline Travel Industry Association. We could see the writing on the wall the minute the news hit that they were suspending some travel.”
Santa’s Travel has been in business since 1993. Henderson, who’s been a travel agent for over 26 years, has owned the agency for the past decade and employs four staff members. When the paycheck program launched on Friday, Henderson applied for a $24,000 loan at Northrim Bank for expenses that date back to March 15 and will continue.
“I called Northrim first thing in the morning. Within less than 24 hours I received approval,” she said, adding that she was glad to be working through a lender with which she already had a relationship. “They know who you are, they know your business. That’s the payback for creating a relationship with people. When you need it, it’s there.”
While Northrim hadn’t yet closed on the loan due to the absent documentation, Henderson was optimistic that money would come through relatively quickly. She said it will be used to pay salaries, rent for the office and phone bills.
“This money should get us through to the end of the fiscal year, June 30,” she said. “It’s absolutely going to be the bridge we need.”
Her optimism, however, did not extend to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. That loan program, which is also being administered by the Small Business Administration, offers an advance of up to $10,000 to small businesses. According to the SBA website, funds “will be made available within days of a successful application, and this loan advance will not have to be repaid.”
Henderson said this grant can cover spending as far back as Feb. 15. She submitted an application nearly two weeks ago and has not heard back.
“I held (on the phone) for about four hours one day and I’ve sent them a couple of emails,” she said. “There’s never a response, except for ‘We’ve received it, just call the 1-800 line.’ So I imagine they’re in over their heads.”
Another applicant for a Paycheck Protection Program loan is Susan Kessler, executive director of the nonprofit Alaska Center for Children and Adults. The organization helps those who live with disabilities and operates typically via home visits. Kessler said the organization employs 21 people in Fairbanks and one in Utqiagvik.
“We’re very lucky in a lot of ways as a nonprofit. We do have a significant amount of grant funding, both federal and state. We also do generate revenue through billing with Medicaid, Tricare and private insurances,” she said.
The issue she said, is there are services that the organization can’t provide at a distance.
“Some services we bill either the insurance or the state for,” she said. “We are providing some of those services, but it’s figuring out: Are we going to get paid?”
As such, Kessler reached out to Northrim Bank and put in an application on Saturday. The organization applied for a little over $300,000 in paycheck protection funds, which will primarily be spent on salaries. One of Kessler’s concerns is that parts of the organization’s payroll are already being covered by other grant programs. She’s now unsure whether the paycheck protection funds will stay as a loan or be forgiven.
“I think most companies are hoping to tap into the loan forgiveness aspect of the PPP. For us, that’s going to be really interesting to see how that unfolds. We have grant funds that we’re using for some of our payroll. So we’re not sure how those two parts are going to fold together,” she said. “We don’t want to double dip. So if we have grant funds that are covering some of that payroll cost, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to deduct those in our request.”
Kessler also anticipates her agency will be impacted for longer than eight weeks. While she noted the center is in a “good financial position” due to other grants, she’s hoping that other sources of financial support become available.
“That’s a real advantage, having the grant funding we have,” she said. “We’re very lucky. We’ve had a good year financially, which might be different for other folks.”
•••
How to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan
If you own a small business with fewer than 500 employees, you could be eligible for federal financial assistance from the Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program can also provide loans to nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations, tribal businesses, self-employed individuals, sole proprietorships, and independent contractors. The funds are intended to cover payroll cost, interest or mortgage payments, rent, utilities and other fixed expenses. The program offers small businesses eight weeks of payroll forgiveness if the employer retains or rehires their employees.
A list of approved Alaska lenders can be found online here: bit.ly/3aVZbSa.
More information on eligibility and copies of the PPP borrower application form can be found on the Small Business Administration’s website here: bit.ly/3e6HSQs.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.