Researchers across various fields at the University of Alaska Fairbanks have been coping with the limitations to scientific work that have sprung up as the world combats COVID-19.
“So, we have research that is often very collaborative at the national and international level to address, to improve our understanding of how different components of the Arctic system work,” said Hajo Eicken, director of the International Arctic Research Center on the UAF campus.
The research center typically has as many as 100 such projects underway by individual researchers studying some part of the Arctic, according to Eicken, and they also have projects looking at the solutions to the changing environment at the community level, to help people prepare weeks, months and even decades out.
Now, as COVID-19 has had global effects, their field research has grinded to a halt.
The biggest impact, Eicken said, has been for researchers who go out into the field. Typically even now, already they would have three or four different field parties or field teams out somewhere in Arctic Alaska.
Several groups that would be on the Seward Peninsula, Nome and on the North Slope are not right now, according to Eicken. All of their work has either halted or hasn’t even started.
“The first group was supposed to go out in early March, and they already, even before the governor released his guidance, decided not to deploy to the field in order to not potentially expose communities out there, you know, Nome and other communities in the vicinity, to coronavirus,” Eicken said.
Researchers are always looking at new approaches to try to be innovative, he said.
In some cases people have relied on satellites for getting data remotely, while in others, people have stayed in the field and will remain there longer than anticipated. A third approach being examined is to see whether stronger partnerships with communities in the Arctic and remote locations can help make up for some of the lost field time.
“Of course, in that case it’s very important that we adhere to the governor’s guidance on COVID-19 and not expose community members to risk, so that of course is a challenge,” Eicken said.
Inspiring Girls Expeditions of Alaska, a program housed under the International Arctic Research Center, faced a similar concern.
Normally, the free science, art and wilderness expedition program would bring teenage girls to glaciers, fjords and bays. At these locations, the girls would set up experiments, stay in the field for several days, then return and present their findings to the public.
The program is targeted to bring in as many girls as possible, which means they’ve reached out to remote communities. Typically they would bring in nine girls and the instructors on an expedition for a few days, but doing so and sending them back to their communities didn’t feel good to the leadership, according to program director Joanna Young. They base their programs in small communities as well, so that was a concern.
“We’d be very upset to overwhelm any health systems in a small community,” she said.
Inspiring Girls Expeditions has several branches around North America and, according to Young, together they came to the consensus they’re not able to offer programs this summer.
“It’s just really disappointing, but absolutely the right decision to make. Right now we’re looking at the possibility of putting together some kind of different experience online and with some packets mailed to the girls,” Young said.
For some, the ability to conduct research remotely has come with a little less turbulence.
Carl Tape is an associate professor of geophysics who works out of the Geophysical Institute as a seismologist. He studies earthquakes through fieldwork and computational seismology, the latter of which uses high performance computers at UAF to understand and model how earthquake waves propagate through the Earth.
As an academic, he said his primary responsibilities fall to research, teaching and service.
“The main challenge is, for me, I have in some sense a team,” Tape said. “It’s like a mini business. I have graduate students or post-docs working together with me, so just being able to show up and regularly meet is different.”
Meeting on Zoom twice a week, being able to share video screens and computer programs is a luxury compared to what it could be without technology, according to Tape.
As far as working remotely, his lab has thousands of interconnected computers that can perform large-scale calculations. Those resources are still running.
He said he really feels for the researchers planning for a field season, because it takes a lot of work.
“I sort of look at everyone’s situation and mine is, I think, I feel pretty fortunate,” he said.
Tape said it’s a nice time of year and having decent internet opens up the ability for him to continue his job.
“I mean, you take away internet, and my work is not done at my computer at home. I log in remotely to machines at UAF, so as long as the power is on and the IT people are able to keep helping us, and they can help us remotely as well, I can keep doing my work, “ he said, “which is both nice and important.
“I think if I couldn’t do my work I’d be losing my mind a little bit.”
Follow staff writer Kyrie Long on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal