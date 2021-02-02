Alaska’s Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen abruptly resigned from state service citing personal issues last week. Later, a news organization reported that a woman came forward saying she had a sexual relationship with him when she was a 17-year-old under his authority in 1991.
The Anchorage Daily News reported that 47-year-old Nikki Dougherty White contacted the newspaper and said she got involved with Sniffen, who was her mock trial competition coach, while she was a student at West Anchorage High School and he was a 27-year-old private attorney.
The relationship lasted a few years and the two lived together for a short period of time in the 1990s, according to the report published in the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica.
Sniffen resigned six months after Attorney General Kevin Clarkson left the job. He also left under a cloud of suspicion in connection with misconduct allegations that were first reported by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. In Clarkson’s case, he was reported to have sent hundreds of text messages to a junior employee reflecting on her appearance and sending her kissing-face emojis.
The new interim Attorney General is Treg Taylor, a husband and father of five with a law degree from Brigham Young University. An announcement from the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said his name will be submitted to the Alaska Legislature for confirmation.
“Treg Taylor brings to the office of Attorney General a wealth of legal experience and a deep commitment to Alaska that will be invaluable to navigating these challenges and opportunities,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement on Friday. “I also want to thank Ed Sniffen for his decades of service to the department and the people of Alaska. I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Taylor has been with the Alaska Department of Law since 2018. He served as deputy attorney general in charge of the civil division. Taylor has spent his entire legal career in Alaska, he said in a prepared statement.
“I am honored and humbled that the Governor has asked me to serve as Alaska’s Attorney General,” Taylor said. “I have a profound respect for the role of the Department of Law and for its dedicated employees. I hope that under my leadership the department will continue to provide outstanding legal service to the state, for the good of all Alaskans.”
