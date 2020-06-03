Editor’s note: The list of Democratic and Republican candidates for the upcoming August primary published in Tuesday’s paper did not include independent candidates because they do not participate in the August primary. These candidates are noted in the list of general election candidates on the Alaska Division of Elections webpage.
Several candidates who are not affiliated with a political party have filed to run for Interior Alaska legislative seats in the November election.
The process is a little different and a little more complicated for these candidates. As candidates not affiliated with a recognized political party in the state of Alaska, these individuals must collect a certain number of signatures from eligible voters within the district for which they are running.
After that, the Division of Elections will verify those signatures. If the proper number of signatures is verified, the candidate will be certified as a candidate for the November ballot.
The number of voter signatures needed depends on the district for which the candidate is running and how many people within that district voted in the last general election, according to Fairbanks area Division of Elections Regional Supervisor Jeremy Johnson.
According to the Division of Elections general election candidate list, two unaffiliated candidates have filed to run for Senate Seat B, currently held by North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Marna Sanford and Fairbanks resident Evan Eads have both filed to run for the seat as independent candidates.
Based on the number of voters in Senate District B who participated in the last general election, Eads and Sanford will each need to submit 165 signatures of eligible voters from the district in order to be certified by the Division of Elections.
As of Tuesday afternoon, both candidates were listed as “pending submission of signatures.”
Additionally for the Fairbanks area, House District 2 has one prospective unaffiliated candidate, and House District 6 has two.
For House District 2, Fairbanks resident Matthew Wasdyke has filed to run. He was listed as “pending submission of signatures” as of Tuesday afternoon.
Wasdyke will need to submit 50 signatures of eligible voters to be certified for the race.
For House District 6, Nenana resident Elijah Verhagen is listed as certified for the race, and Cantwell resident Vernon Carlson is listed as “pending submission of signatures” as of Tuesday afternoon. Carlson will need to submit 69 signatures of eligible voters to be certified for the race.
