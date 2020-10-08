Seven of the 16 candidates running for election to Interior seats in the Alaska Legislature will be participating in a Climate, Jobs and Justice political forum hosted by a group of Alaska environmental and social justice nonprofits and organizations tonight.
The forum will be held online from 5-7 p.m. and is hosted by Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, The Alaska Center, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Greater Fairbanks Chapter NAACP 1001, the Nanook Diversity & Action Center, Native Movement, Native Peoples Action and Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawai’i.
The following candidates have confirmed plans to participate:
House District 1 Democratic candidate Christopher Quist
House District 2 Democratic candidate Jeremiah Youmans
House District 4 Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins
House District 5 Democratic Rep. Adam Wool
House District 6 Democratic candidate Julia Hnilicka;
House District 6 nonpartisan candidate Elijah Verhagen
Senate District B nonpartisan candidate Marna Sanford.
According to event organizers, an invite was sent to all candidates running for Interior seats in both the state House and state Senate. All seven Republican candidates and two nonpartisan candidates either declined to participate or did not respond to the invite for the forum, organizers said.
The forum will discuss issues ranging from climate action, workers advocacy, social and economic justice and healthcare access.
“The top priorities for the people of Alaska, including health care access, racial and economic justice, climate action, Alaska Native rights, and workers’ rights, don’t always get the attention they deserve. We’re excited to offer this nonpartisan forum to center these critical issues and expand the conversation with our community leaders,” said Rose O’Hara-Jolley of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawai’i on behalf of the organizers.
To ensure proper precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum will be held online via Zoom.
Community members interested in participating can register in advance at
StateForum.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.