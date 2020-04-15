A group of eight Democratic state senators, backed by the Legislative Legal Division, is questioning Gov. Mike Dunleavy's claim that federal relief funding provided to the state through the recently passed CARES Act can be used to fill budget holes resulting from his $261 million in cuts announced last week.
The group, which includes Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kawasaki, called Dunleavy's claim that federal funding would cover most of his cuts "erroneous."
The senators cited a specific section of the federal bill –– section 601(d)(1) –– that states that federal relief funding for states may only be used to cover costs that “are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).”
"When you announced your vetoes last week, you claimed the “majority” of the reductions and eliminations would be 'replace[d] with COVID money' according to your administration’s interpretation of the CARES Act," the group wrote. "We’re troubled by your reading of the 601(d)(1) required condition; we do not see how it would validly permit the state to use the relief funds to compensate for the substantial proportion of items you vetoed. These items may therefore — possibly mistakenly on your part — go unfunded for FY21."
The senators point to seven of the 108 line-item budget vetoes that Dunleavy hopes to cover with federal relief funding, only two of which senators say might actually be able to be covered.
"However, only two of the items, $2.7 million for Anchorage COVID-19 Response Funding and $5.0 million for Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Prevention of COVID-19 Homelessness, apparently represent permissible uses of the funds," the senators wrote, noting that the Legislature did not intend for spending allocated to K-12 funding or school bond debt reimbursement to address COVID-19 costs, but rather to cover day-to-day operation and needs.
The nonpartisan Legislative Legal Division issued a memo supporting the senators' concerns.
"The CARES Act provides that the funds may only be spent on qualifying COVID-19 expenses that were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of the date of enactment of the CARES Act," the division's memo reads.
That analysis means that Dunleavy's cuts to the Alaska Marine Highway System, court system, pre-kindergarten education grants and other education funding, among other cuts, likely won't qualify as areas legally worthy of federal emergency relief funding.
The senators and legal division are not the only ones to have expressed concern over the claim.
The Congressional Research Service, a nonpartisan research arm of Congress, released an April 1 report suggesting that use of the funds allocated to state's for COVID-19 relief for purposes other than those explicitly the funds were specifically designed for would be legally questionable.
"Coronavirus Relief Fund payments may not be used to directly account for revenue shortfalls related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Such funds, however, may indirectly assist with revenue shortfalls in cases where expenses paid for by the Coronavirus Relief Fund would otherwise widen the gap between government outlays and receipts," the report reads.
The National Conference of State Legislatures, a bipartisan nongovernment group aimed at serving members and staff of the nation's Legislatures, also issued a summary of the act that notes that the CARES Act funding is specifically designated for funds that are necessary expenditures incurred due to COVID-19, were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of the date of enactment of this section and were incurred during the period that begins March 1 and ends Dec. 30.
When announcing his budget cuts, Dunleavy said he felt confident the federal funding would be able to fill the budget holes.
