The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Thursday aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s war powers and abilities to order military strikes without first gaining the approval of Congress.
A rebuke of the president’s past stance against consulting Congress prior to taking military actions, the Senate Iran War Powers resolution passed with bipartisan support 55-45, gaining the support of eight Republicans, including Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Senators supporting the act were some who expressed concerns over Trump’s ordering of the airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last month, fearing another strike without congressional consultation could lead to all-out war, a note Murkowski made in defending her vote for the resolution.
“My vote today was to terminate the use of hostilities against Iran,” she said in a statement. “The passage of this resolution in no way restricts the president’s ability to defend our troops nor does it place them in greater danger. It clearly establishes the lines and responsibilities of the executive and legislative branches of government. As the resolution indicates, the president’s powers, while still substantial, are limited. The Constitution clearly states that the authority to declare war lies with Congress, not the president.”
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, who joined most of his party in voting against the resolution, did not provide direct comment to the Daily News-Miner.
“Senator Sullivan has long considered Iran — the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism — an existential threat to the Middle East as well as to troops, including more than 1,000 Alaska-based service members, stationed in the area,” Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson wrote in an email.
“He strongly opposes any attempt to undermine the president’s lawful authority as commander in chief to protect American troops and installations, and preserve America’s security interests in the region. Demonstrating the danger in passing this legislation, the senator was alarmed and disappointed that his common-sense amendment, which clarified that the president can use military force to defend military personnel, bases and diplomatic facilities, was also narrowly defeated.”
Trump is likely to veto both the Senate’s and House’s resolutions to limit his power and the current partisan divide in the Senate means the body may not have the vote threshold needed to override such a veto but some Democrats have expressed hope that even the resolution left unsigned will have an effect on Trump’s future actions against Iran.
“We’ve been talking to our constituents, we’ve been listening to them, and we know what they think about another war in the Middle East right now,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. “(Trump’s) got an election that he’s focused on and he wants to win. ... He could well veto it and then adjust behavior.”
This is not the first time Murkowski has broken rank to vote against what some consider “unauthorized” military action taken by the president.
In March 2019, Murkowski joined five other Republicans in voting alongside Democrats to urge Trump to stop helping the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544.