A 77-year-old inmate at Goose Creek Correctional Center died Monday from complications related to COVID-19.
The inmate had an underlying health condition and was transferred to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center on Nov. 22, according to an Alaska Department of Corrections news release.
The deceased had been in DOC custody since 2014 and was serving a 21-year sentence for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and a one-year sentence for violating conditions of release. His name is being withheld to protect his private health information.
This is the second reported COVID-19 related death of a DOC inmate since the start of the pandemic. The first death was that of a 69-year-old inmate serving a 90-year first-degree murder sentence at the same prison.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.