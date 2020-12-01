Updated 7:30 p.m.
A 77-year-old man incarcerated at the Goose Creek Correctional Center died Monday from complications related to COVID-19.
The inmate, who was not named due to health privacy rules, had an underlying health condition and was transferred to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center on Nov. 22. He is the second DOC inmate to die due to the virus, according to a news release issued Tuesday morning.
The deceased had been in DOC custody since 2014 and was serving a 21-year sentence for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one year for violating conditions of release.
The first virus-related DOC inmate death was that of a 69-year-old inmate serving a 90-year first-degree murder sentence at the same prison.
According to a second news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the DOC began facility-wide COVID-19 testing at Goose Creek Correctional Center on Nov. 25, and the active case count now stands at 480. In addition, 193 inmates who tested positive have now recovered, and 120 test results are pending.
All inmates who previously tested negative are retested every three days until there are no additional positive results in their particular housing unit. All movement in and out of the Goose Creek facility has been suspended and inmate housing is determined by testing results and clinical status, according to the release. Whenever possible, inmates who refuse testing are housed together, as are those inmates with positive results and those with negative results. Staff are required to wear surgical masks in the facility and undergo screening before every shift.
"During an outbreak, facility-wide testing is used to find individuals who are contagious though may not have reported symptoms," DOC chief medical officer Dr. Robert Lawrence said in the release. "Like testing everyone in a small town or neighborhood, testing sweeps of a correctional facility give us a picture of the spread that has already occurred in the facility. This allows us to target isolation and quarantine strategies to particular areas in the facility in order to flatten the curve of the spread."
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.