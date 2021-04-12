The Seattle-based Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky will hold a pop-up event in Fairbanks on Friday.
Fairbanksans can pre-order pastries at www.piroshkybakery.com to be picked up between 4-6 p.m. Friday at 200 East Van Horn Road. The deadline for orders is 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Due to the cost of shipping, there is a $50 minimum for orders.
Mackenzie Gallant, social media coordinator for the owner of Piroshky Piroshky, Olga Sagan, explained that the bakery has been holding pop-ups in various West Coast states to “bring a taste of Seattle to other cities.” Piroshky Piroshky held an event in Anchorage last month, which Gallant said went very well. The Anchorage success inspired the bakery to return to a different Alaska city.
As its name suggests, the bakery specializes in piroshkis, a Russian pastry. Gallant explained that piroshkis are stuffed with both sweet and savory fillings. Flavors include everything from cherry white chocolate to meatball marinara.
Piroshky Piroshky opened in 1992 in Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
