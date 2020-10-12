The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement early this morning, noting that "an Arctic trough will bring the first low elevation snow threat to parts of the Interior."
Snow accumulation of less than an inch is expected south and east of Fairbanks in North Pole and Salcha through Tuesday morning, but expect a "sharp dividing line/cutoff along the northern edge of precipitation," meaning "little to no snow accumulation" for Fairbanks.
Larger accumulations are expected farther to the south and east where 1 to 4 inches of snow with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible around Isabel Pass through Wednesday morning with another round of snow for the Eastern Alaska Range Wednesday night and Thursday.
Snowfall is possible for late this afternoon and early evening, but more likely will occur overnight. The forecast from 3:29 a.m. is unchanged as of noon.
Precipitation amounts for the rest of October are expected to be near normal with higher than normal temperatures.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors