A 43-year-old Fairbanks woman who went missing Tuesday near mile 76 Elliott Highway was found alive but hypothermic Wednesday afternoon.
According to an item on the Alaska State Trooper website, Joylynn Greenley reportedly walked away from a cabin early Tuesday morning and did not return. Friends searched for Greenley throughout the morning but were unsuccessful.
Troopers, Wilderness Search and Rescue, and Wildlife troopers responded Wednesday and joined the ground search with the aid of two helicopters as well as aircraft from the Civil Air Patrol.
Ground searchers found Greenley at 5:45 p.m., about 2 miles from the cabin she walked away from. Greenley was treated for hypothermia on scene and was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital via helicopter.